Nawazuddin Siddique-Bhumi Pednekar Unconventional Pairing Wins Internet

Afwaah Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddique-Bhumi Pednekar’s Unconventional Pairing Wins Internet

Afwaah is directed by Sudhir Mishra and produced by Anubhav Sinha is set to release on May 5, 2023. The quirky thriller stars Nawazuddin Siddique and Bhumi Pednekar, watch the trailer now

The trailer of the upcoming movie Afwaah was unveiled on Wednesday. The film, directed by Sudhir Mishra of ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi,’ stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar, Sumeet Vyas, T.J. Bhanu and Sharib Hashmi. The trailer, which is two minutes and thirty seconds in length, shows Sumeet as a politician who is in hot pursuit of his fiancee (played by Bhumi) after she runs away from home and Nawaz’s character comes to her rescue. A rumour that Bhumi and Nawaz’s characters eloped together is unleashed by those in power.

Afwaah is directed by Sudhir Mishra and produced by Anubhav Sinha is set to release on May 5, 2023. The movie has taken everyone’s attention because of the unconventional pairing of power performers Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is a quirky thriller directed by the renowned filmmaker Sudhir Mishra and helmed by Anubhav Sinha, and speaks about how a rumour has the power to turn someone’s life upside down. This is Sudhir’s second outing with Nawazuddin after the Serious Men and it looks to be yet another powerful and compelling narrative.

Watch the trailer of Afwaah:



Producer Anubhav Sinha added, “It’s been an enriching experience collaborating with Sudhir on this important film. I believe ‘Afwaah’ is a very important film that accomplishes our objective of producing films that are high on content ”

Director Sudhir Mishra said, “What if the monster chasing you is a bloody rumour? Basically you’re screwed because there’s no place to hide. The monster will always get there before you. What is worse is that sometimes the monster comes in the shape of a friend or a lover or a parent. If this is not the basis of an f-ing good thriller, then I don’t know what is! Presenting my reaction to our times: Afwaah.”











