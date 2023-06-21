Home

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls This Generation ‘Nalli’, Defends His Kiss Scene With 28 Years Younger Avneet Kaur

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says the generation today doesn’t know how to do romance and that’s the reason people from his generation are doin romance on-screen.

A still of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur sharing a lip kiss in the trailer of ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’

Nawazuddin Siddiqi-Avneet Kaur’s kiss scene: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says the generation today doesn’t know how to love or do romance. The actor was speaking about his upcoming romantic drama – Tiku Weds Sheru when he addressed all the criticism around him for kissing almost 30 years younger Avneet Kaur in the film. Defending his kiss scene from the trailer, he said there shouldn’t be any problem with it.

Nawaz, who plays the role of an aspiring actor in the Kangana Ranaut-produced film, said romance is ageless and love shouldn’t trouble anyone. The actor told India Today in an interview: “Why will there be a problem? Romance is ageless. The problem is that the young men have no romance left.”

The actor then mentioned the king of romance on-screen – Shah Rukh Khan – to prove his point. Nawaz said it’s because the younger generation doesn’t know how to do romance that SRK has to keep doing romance in his movies. “We are from the times when romance was something else. We would be in love and be in ‘ishq’ for years. Today, Shah Rukh Khan continues to do romantic roles because the young generation is ‘nalli’. They don’t know romance,” he explained.

Nawaz went on to narrate his problem with the generation. He said only those who have lived romance through ages can do true justice to it. “Everything today happens on Whatsapp, be it love, or breakup. There is a reason behind this. People who have lived in romance can do romance. Who else will do it?” he said.

In the scene that irked the audience, Nawaz (49) was seen sharing a passionate liplock with Avneet (21). A tiny glimpse of the same scene in the trailer looked awkward to the audience and the word spread on social media to get rid of the intimate scene between the two actors.

Tiku Weds Sheru, directed by Sai Kabir Shrivastava, is set for release on Amazon Prime Video on June 23. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!















