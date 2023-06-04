Home

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals he Was Manhandled on Film Set For Trying to Eat With Main Leads

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently revealed that he was manhandled on film sets for trying to eat with main leads.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Recalls Being Manhandled on Film Set:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Recalls Being Manhandled on Film Set: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the perfect example of the rags to riches story. The actor has come a long way in his movie career starting from cameos and supporting roles to finally bagging lead roles. Nawazuddin had faced many hardships during his struggling days before he got recognition not just in India but worldwide. His films – Gangs of Wasseypur series, Manjhi – The Mountain Man, Badlapur and Bajrangi Bhaijaan turned out to be game-changers in his career. The actor in a recent interview opened up on his pay scale as a junior artist and being manhandled on a film set.

NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI OPENS UP ON FACING DISCRIMINATION ON FILM SET

In an interaction with BBC Hindi, he was quizzed if people ever misbehaved with him during his initial days, Nawazuddin said, “Of course, thousands of times. Sometimes on set, I would ask the spot boy for water, and he’d completely ignore me. Then you’d have to get it yourself. A lot of productions here segregate the cast and crew during meal times. Junior artists eat separately, the supporting artists have their own space, and the main leads are also separated.” He however, praised Yash Raj Films where the whole cast and crew eats together and there is no discrimination. The Jogira Sara Ra Ra actor stated that, “On some productions, and I have to credit Yash Raj Films for also doing this, everybody eats together. But a lot of production houses make divisions. I would often try to eat where the main leads were eating, but I’d be dragged out by the collar. I was ego-driven, and I would get angry; I thought actors should be given more respect. And sometimes they’d let me through.”

Nawazuddin will next be seen in Haddi, Noorani Chehra, Tiku Weds Sheru and Bole Chudiyan.

