Nawazuddin Siddiqui Whos Almost 50 Kisses 21-Year-Old Avneet Kaur in Tiku Weds Sheru And Netizens Find it Cringeworthy

Home

Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Who’s Almost 50 Kisses 21-Year-Old Avneet Kaur in ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ And Netizens Find it Cringeworthy – Check Mixed Reactions

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur make an uncoventional pairing in ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ and their steamy chemistry in the trailer leaves the internet divided. Check a few rections here.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Who’s Almost 50 Kisses 21-Year-Old Avneet Kaur in ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ And Netizens Find it Cringeworthy – Check Mixed Reactions

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Avneet Kaur kiss in Tiku Weds Sheru: The trailer of ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ hit the screens on Wednesday, dividing the internet with the steamy chemistry shown between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. A maiden production from Kangana Ranaut‘s Manikarnika Films, the film features the two actors as a married couple from Bhopal who want to make it big in the film industry. In a blink-and-miss scene, Nawaz and Avneet are seen sharing a lip kiss on a beach, and that has irked a section of the audience.

While the comedy and the performances seem to have impressed the audience, a section of the viewers feel it’s too much to show Nawaz kissing a girl who’s 28 years younger than him. ‘Tiku Weds Sheru‘ promises laughter, romance, drama, emotions, and culture but not without drawing some eyeballs. Here’s the still that has got the audience talking on the internet:

The film is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 23. It’s Avneet’s debut film and Nawaz’s first time working with a female actor so younger than him. As the trailer released online, several people took to Twitter to express their disappointment with Nawaz and Avneet’s sexual chemistry. One user wrote, “Apni beti ki age ki ladki ke sath Ye sab wo bhi In name of Acting. Plz etna bhi Acting mat karo. Agar Avoid nhi kar sakte to kam se kam Casting to sahi Karo. BTW it’s her 1st on screen Kiss. What’s a moment. Congrats for film #TikuWedsSheru #AvneetKaur (sic).” Another said, “Bas yahi dekhna baaki rah giya tha Avneet Kaur ko nawazuddin k saath kiss scene (sic).” Avneet’s fans also defended her against the criticism. One fan wrote, “Avneet Kaur made her Bollywood debut and obviously since she is coming from TV all eyes are on her and people will judge her. When one day your fav does her or his Bollywood debut and the script demands kiss, then let’s talk again. They are playing characters. #AvneetKaur (sic).” Check the reactions here:

Apni beti ki age ki ladki ke sath Ye sab wo bhi In name of Acting. Plz etna bhi Acting mat karo.

Agar Avoid nhi kar sakte to kam se kam Casting to sahi Karo. BTW it’s her 1st on screen Kiss. What’s a moment. Congrats for film #TikuWedsSheru #AvneetKaur pic.twitter.com/144BnutuPr — Mihika Singh (@Stars_ki_Duniya) June 14, 2023

Aaj kal kuch bhi ho rha h udhar Tamannaah k saath chomu aur idhar ab avneet Kaur kiss kr rhi Nawaz Bhai ko pic.twitter.com/SGC2UjtMP1 — . (@Ilaahi_) June 14, 2023

Bas yahi dekhna baaki rah giya tha Avneet

Kaur ko nawazuddin k saath kiss scene @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/ttJ22DRPtS — ️ (@ImVecna_) June 14, 2023

@KanganaTeam kya saaf suthri film banayi hai ek beti Umar ki ladki ko ek baap ki Umar ke Aadmi ke saath kiss karwa diya

Tumhe Bollywood pe ungliya uthane ka koi adhikar nahi hai. Hypocrisy ki bhi Seema hoti hai #HrithikRoshan #RanbirKapoor #AvneetKaur #TikuWedsSheru pic.twitter.com/heun3FB2Zz — Greek God ki Jay (@Jaydip_Rathod2) June 14, 2023

Avneet Kaur made her Bollywood debut and obviously since she is coming from TV all eyes are on her and people will judge her. When one day your fav does her or his Bollywood debut and the script demands kiss, then let’s talk again. They are playing characters. #AvneetKaur pic.twitter.com/hi2iCx9E2o — SHRU (@sreesworld2) June 14, 2023

At the trailer launch of the film, Avneet expressed how grateful she is to have worked with Kangana and Nawazuddin in her debut film itself. The actor called the film ‘a dream’ and also talked about her relationship with Nawaz.

Accepting that it’s an unconventional pairing, she told the media, “Working alongside Nawazuddin sir has been an enriching experience as an actor, I learned a lot from him. Although our pairing is unconventional, the audience will see a very beautiful relationship between Tiku and Sheru. They have a shared dream that brings them together; the film is an exploration of their love and aspirations which audiences will enjoy watching.”















