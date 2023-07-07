Home

Nayanthara’s First Look From Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Leaked? Here’s The Truth

A photo doing the rounds of the internet has sparked speculation about Nayanthara’s role in Jawan. The image was dropped by a fan account of the star and claimed to be her first look in the Shah Rukh Khan film.

Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan will play the lead roles in Jawan. (Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s Jawan is generating a lot of excitement in the film industry. The project marks the first time Shah Rukh Khan will star opposite ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara. Amidst the buzz surrounding Jawan, a picture featuring Nayanthara is currently making waves online. The photo is alleged to be her first look from the film. The viral picture of Nayanthara has been posted on Twitter by a fan account of the actress. But, if you look closely, you might find that all is not what it seems.

Nayanthara’s Look From Jawaan Real or Fake?

The photo circulating online that is purportedly Nayanthara’s first look from the film Jawan seems to be edited. The image seems morphed, and many viewers were quick to point this out in the comments section. In the photo, Nayanthara is seen wearing a pink pantsuit and seated in a ballroom. However, the background of the photo does not match the other known photos from Jawan’s sets, which suggests that the image has been edited.

People reacted to the photo within minutes. “Is she the villain? Her look says so,” a user speculated.

Is she the villain? Her look says so — jai shri ram (@CollageJai) July 6, 2023

Some were of the opinion that the photo was edited to look like a moment from a Wes Anderson film. “Looks like an AI edit of Wes Anderson’s movie,” a comment read.

Looks like AI edit of wes Andersons movie — Generation Y Guy (@ViharKamble2) July 6, 2023

“Editing acchi hai (The editing’s good)” a person commented.

Editing acchi hai 😏 — 𝐏 𝐑 𝐈 𝐘 𝐀 (@cameronbellaa) July 6, 2023

Jawan: Nayanthara’s Bollywood Debut

Jawan is Nayanthara’s debut film in Bollywood. Nayanthara will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film. Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover and Yogi Babu. Thalapathy Vijay and Deepika Padukone may be seen in a cameo appearance.

Jawan will be released on September 7 this year. Reports claim that the movie’s trailer may be launched within the next few days. There is speculation that Jawan’s promo may be attached to the prints of Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part I.

Nayanthara’s Upcoming Projects

In addition to Jawan, Nayanthara has several projects in her kitty. Her line-up includes Iraivan with Jayram Ravi. Nayanthara will also be seen in Paattu, Dear Students and Lady Superstar 75. She is also set to appear in Vignesh Shivan’s Wikki6.















