Neetu Kapoor Normalising Rishi Kapoor Infidelity is Exactly How Patriarchy Affects Women Irrespective of Class, Profession

Neetu Kapoor Normalising Rishi Kapoor’s Infidelity is Exactly How Patriarchy Affects Women Irrespective of Class & Profession

In an old interview that’s going viral on social media, Neetu Kapoor talked about learning to live with her husband, Rishi Kapoor’s flings and extra-marital affairs. She said one can’t ‘bind men’.

Neetu Kapoor’s old interview: The fight against patriarchy takes a backseat everytime a woman normalises misogyny in her household, especially the ones who have the power to influence others. And that’s probably the reason why actor Neetu Kapoor‘s latest interview is going viral on social media. In an old newspaper clipping that has surfaced on the internet, Neetu is seen talking about the flings and extra-marital affairs of her husband, the late Rishi Kapoor, and how she normalised being okay with infidelity.

Rishi and Neetu got married on January 22, 1980. In an interview given a few years later to a newspaper (the name of the publication and the date is not specified in the clipping), Neetu talked about learning to ignore her husband’s flings. She said she was always aware of her husband’s flirtatious personality and she somehow learned to live with it.

IS LETTING IT GO THE SOLUTION?

Neetu was quoted as saying, “I have caught him flirting hundreds of times. I always seem to be the first to hear about his affairs on outdoor locations. But I know they are just one-night stands. Two years ago, I used to fight with him about it but now I have adopted the attitude-go ahead, let’s see how long will you do it.”

The actor went on to highlight how she learned to live with her husband’s behaviour over time and focussed on her kids and house. “He always wonders how I come to know of his activities. I have a lot of friends, and they tell me about it. I just say to him, ‘I know about it. So let’s forget about it.’ Mind you, he always owns up to it. What bothers him is that I never fight. I just avoid or ignore him for some time.”

ACCEPTING PATRIARCHY

What is worst than accepting patriarchy? Revelling in it, or passing it off as men’s entitlement. Neetu further said, “We have become very confident about each other. I know his family comes first so why should I bother about his flings? They are just passing fancies. He is too dependent on me, he will never leave me. I feel that men should be given a certain amount of freedom. They are flirtatious by nature. One cannot bind them down.”

Fighting against patriarchy is constant learning. The struggle for equality is real and it starts at home. One can only take relief in knowing that we know better today than yesterday!











