Neeyat Teaser Vidya Balans Epic Theatrical Comeback in Hitchcockian Murder Mystery Watch

Neeyat Teaser: Indian cinema is currently going through a paradigm shift these days. The box office success and debacle of some unconventional and mainstream films respectively has created a debate about the future of storytelling and artists. Digital streaming platforms have also played a crucial role in offering long-form entertainment to the audiences with unique characters inspired from real events. Vidya Balan, known for her versatility and experimental choices is once again back in action with her upcoming mystery-thriller Neeyat. The actress plays a detective in the movie, and this will be her first theatrical release after four years.

CHECK OUT NEEYAT’S VIRAL TEASER:

VIDYA BALAN RETURNS AS DETECTIVE MIRA RAO IN NEEYAT

The makers recently gave a sneak peek into the world of murder-mystery in Neeyat. Apart from the intriguing teaser, 11 posters of the movie’s primary characters were also unveiled ahead of the trailer launch on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Vidya Balan is shown playing detective Mira Rao. Her ten other suspects were also disclosed in the posters released today. Neyeat teaser gives the audiences a preview into the enigmatic world of suspects and crime. Anu Menon, who directed Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi, known as human computer has reunited with the actress for the whodunnit. Menon is also known for directing multiple episodes of the internationally acclaimed series Killing Eve. Neeyat narrates a gripping suspense story of an unlikely detective (Vidya Balan) who investigates a mysterious murder at a billionaire’s party where nothing is what it seems and all suspects hide a secret or two.

CHECK OUT THE VIRAL POSTERS OF NEEYAT:

Ram Kapoor is Ashish Kapoor aka AK. The billionaire who knows how to have a good time even when the times are not good! Trailer out TOMORROW! #Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres. @vidya_balan @anumenon1805 @vikramix @PrimeVideoIN @PenMovies @RamKapoor… pic.twitter.com/QmSOy7v40J — Abundantia Entertainment (@Abundantia_Ent) June 21, 2023

The movie has been written by Anu Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani with dialogues by Kausar Munir.

