Neeyat Trailer: Vidya Balan is Female Hercule Poirot in This Whodunit

Neeyat Trailer: Vidya Balan’s return to the silver-screen has fans excited as the actress plays a detective in the whodunit. Vidya portrays Detective Mira Rao in the murder-mystery directed by Anu Menon. The actor-director duo has earlier collaborated in Shakuntala Devi, the biopic on the legendary mathematician, also known as the human calculus. The intriguing teaser had already created curiosity among movie buffs. The teaser and first look posters introduced all the main characters from the movie. Now, the makers have released the trailer of the film which is giving Knives Out vibes about a murder taking place on a mansion and all the family members and relatives are the prime suspects.

CHECK OUT THE VIRAL TRAILER OF NEEYAT:

VIDYA BALAN STARS IN CLASSIC WHODUNNIT MYSTERY

The film is set in the breathtakingly beautiful highlands of Scotland. The trailer takes the viewer into the glamourous world of billionaire Ashish Kapoor (played by Ram Kapoor) and his close circle of family and friends, where everyone is tangled in their own web of secrets. Mira Rao played by Vidya has to uncover the mysteries and lies when Ashish gets murdered at his own party. Sharing her experience on working in the movie, Vidya said, “What I enjoy most about being an actor is the opportunity to live the life of a different person with every character I play. In Neeyat, Detective Mira Rao is not your everyday, classic detective which is what made it great fun for me. Also, not only did I get a chance to sink my teeth into an unusual and quirky character but I also got to work with a powerful set of co-actors. This film is my second outing with Anu after Shakuntala Devi and my fourth collaboration with Vikram, Abundantia Entertainment and Prime Video and I can only say that I have had the most amazing time working with them to make this film. Last but not the least, I’m supremely delighted to be back in theatres with the release of Neeyat and am waiting with bated breath for audience reactions.”

Neeyat releases on July 7, 2023. The film also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi

