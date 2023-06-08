Neha Kakkar Fans Ask Where is Husband Rohanpreet Singh in Birthday Celebrations

Home

‘Jiju Kahan Hai?’: Neha Kakkar’s Fans Ask Where is Husband Rohanpreet Singh in Birthday Celebrations

Neha Kakkar’s fans asked her where is her husband Rohanpreet Singh as he was missing from the celebrations.

Recently singer Neha Kakkar celebrated her 35th birthday in Mumbai with her family and friends. There were balloons, candles, gifts, decorations, and cake, but still, something was missing. Not just us, but the netizens also saw the missing element in the party. Her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh was missing from the celebrations. Yes, you read it right!

The comment section was flooded with messages from fans who asked about Rohanpreet. A user wrote, “But where is Rohanpreet?” Another user asked, “Where is ur husband in the pics”. The third user said, “Humare jiju kahan gaye, pehli baar vo aapki party mein nahi dikhe. Sab theek hai?” Also, Rohan didn’t upload any photos with Neha on her birthday and that built more curiosity among fans.

For her birthday, Neha Kakkar wore a purple-yellow floral print dress with a plunging neckline. The ambiance of the tea party was beautifully arranged with tea party-themed decorations, including candles, flowers, and aesthetically pleasing table settings. The crockery was carefully chosen in elegant white, and the centerpiece was a captivating teapot with matching cups and saucers.

Neha’s friends and family gathered around a large table, where they enjoyed the tea party together. The menu included a variety of delectable treats such as cupcakes, pastries, vada pav, pani puri, and iced tea, among other items. The atmosphere was enhanced by dimmed lights, creating a cool and cozy ambiance for everyone.

Check the pictures here:

Neha herself looked stunning in a pastel-colored dress, and she was filled with joy as she cut her white birthday cake surrounded by her parents and friends.















