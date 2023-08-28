NephroPlus Recently Launched the World’s Largest Dialysis Center in Tashkent, the Republic of Uzbekistan

NephroPlus, India’s leading network of dialysis centres and a pioneer in revolutionizing dialysis care adds another feather to its cap by recently launching the World’s Largest Dialysis centre in Tashkent, Republic of Uzbekistan. The milestone achievement is part of a broader partnership with the Ministry of Health, Republic of Uzbekistan after securing a contract worth $100M, where NephroPlus will independently commission and operationalize these centres.

The fourth new state-of-the-art centre is the largest stand-alone dialysis facility in the world with a 160-bed setup, serving 900+ patients in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. As per the phase-wise rollout plan of constructing four dialysis centres on a turnkey basis, NephroPlus is proud to announce its commitment to completing the set-up in Uzbekistan. Last year, NephroPlus announced the opening of two new dialysis centres, one each in Urgench and Bogot, Uzbekistan. While the first centre in Nukus, Karakalpakstan, became operational on April22.

The establishment of all four new centres by NephroPlus will cater to at least 1,100 patients, providing high-quality care through hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis services. Additionally, the new facility will also offer Vascular Surgery, Nephrology consultation, Lab services and ENPIDIA Training academy for training local clinical staff of Uzbekistan. The company also intends to implement its RenAssure™ protocols to deliver a synchronized and convenient patient experience in Uzbekistan.

Currently, NephroPlus has already reduced the mortality of the guests (Patients) by 40% in the first year of operations in the region of Nukus, Urgench and Bogot. The company aims to continue the same and provide superior quality dialysis as per international standards in the new state-of-art facility in Tashkent.

On the successful completion of the World’s Largest Dialysis Center in the Republic of Uzbekistan, Mr Vikram Vuppala, Founder and CEO, NephroPlus, said, “We at NephroPlus are extremely delighted and proud about standing strong to our commitment by completing the last phase of our plan in the Republic of Uzbekistan. With the launch of the new state-of-the-art facility in Tashkent, we have raised the benchmark of dialysis care in Uzbekistan, and by setting up the World’s Largest Center for dialysis care we have strengthened our footprint in the international boundaries. We thank the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan for partnering with us, and we promise to continue providing quality service to help dialysis patients live a better life.”

Speaking on this achievement and its subsequent impact, Mr. Asamutdinov Jaloliddin Sharafutdinovich, Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan went on to share, “In Uzbekistan, the demand for dialysis is growing, and demand for dialysis services has outstripped supply, exacerbated by the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a developing nation, it’s our constant effort to improve the healthcare services in the country through a unique and dynamic PPP model. We are glad to partner with NephroPlus to build and improve the quality of dialysis in the country and with the new state-of-the-art facility at Tashkent, we are sure to cater to a large set of patients across the country.”

About NephroPlus: NephroPlus operates 305 dialysis centres in more than 182 cities across 28 states in India and is known for its quality dialysis and guest-centricity. The company was established 13 years back with a vision to enable people on dialysis across the world to lead long, happy, and productive lives. The company treats 18,000+ patients per month and has performed 60+ Lakh treatments to date. For further information: https://www.nephroplus.com/

