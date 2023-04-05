Home

Netflix Does a ‘Palla Jhad’ After Receiving Legal Notice For The Madhuri Dixit Remark in The Big Bang Theory, Directs it to Producers

Netflix has directed the producers of The Big Bang Theory regarding the legal notice and ongoing controversy over the Madhuri Dixit remark in the American sitcom.

Netflix Responds After Receiving Legal Notice For The Big Bang Theory: Digital streaming platform Netflix has finally reacted over the controversy regarding the American-sitcom The Big Bang Theory. A row erupted after an individual filed a legal complaint against the show for derogatory remarks against Madhuri Dixit. The characters in the series are also seen mocking Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP of Samajwadi Party Jaya Bachhcan had strongly condemned the objectionable language used in the show. Now, the complainant Mithun Vijay Kumar has informed that Netflix has directed the legal case to Warner Bros, the original producers of The Big Bang Theory.

CHECK OUT THE LEGAL NOTICE SENT TO NETFLIX BY MITHUN VIJAY KUMAR:

Author and political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar has sent a legal notice to @Netflix. He has demanded removal of #TheBigBangTheory over derogatory remarks on #MadhuriDixit. @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/PqXbI4VFqn — The Tretle (@TRETLEOnline) April 2, 2023

NETFLIX DIRECTS WARNER BROS OVER THE BIG BANG THEORY CONTROVERSY

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Kumar told, “As a sensible streaming service provider that understands cultural sensitivities, Netflix has informed the original producers of the show regarding the gravity of the issue raised by me. I hope Warner Bros will take appropriate content moderation measures and ensure that their content is free from such abusive language towards people and cultures.” He further added “As an individual, I believe that all such programs that use derogatory language in the name of humour must be taken down. We even have recent observations from an honourable high court on the need to regulate content with vulgar language on social media and OTT. While the Big Bang Theory episode may be one such issue, there are plenty of other shows where the content needs to be regulated. But I hope this incident has highlighted the need for content moderation on streaming platforms when foul language crosses a particular line. In our society, even today, swear words are not spoken in the presence of family, women, children, etc., then why is OTT an exception?”

JAYA BACHCHAN AND URMIAL MATONDKAR CONDEMN KUNAL NAYYAR’S MADHURI REMARK

Kumar had accused the show of promoting sexism and misogyny. In the first episode of The Big Bang Theory – Season 2, aired on September 22, 2008, actor Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper) called Aishwarya Rai ‘a poor man’s Madhuri Dixit.’ In the same scene, actor Kunal Nayyar’s character Raj Koothrapalli, replied, “Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute.” Jaya Bachchan responded to the whole issue earlier while speaking to E Times and said “Is this man (Kunal Nayyar) insane? Badi gandi zubaan hai. He needs to be sent to a mental asylum. His family should be asked what they think of his comment (sic).” Urmila Matondkar, in her interview with News 18 stated that “What?! I have no idea about the whole episode, so I shouldn’t be commenting. But if it is true, it is beyond outrageous. It shows their extremely cheap mentality. Do they really think this is humorous?” Dia Mirza also reacted and opined “It is disrespectful and distasteful.”

Ther have previously also been controversies over the need to regulate OTT platforms. There have been a lot of complaints and netizens have pointed out about the abusive language and overt violence, nudity and sexual content in web shows and films. Recently, Union Minister Anurag Thakur also spoke about the need to regulate derogatory languages in digital platforms.

