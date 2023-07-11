Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

Netizens Get Goosebumps, Chant Rakh Vishwas Tu Hai Shiv Ka Das. Har Har Mahadev

By: admin

Date:

.


  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • OMG 2 Teaser Reaction: Netizens Get Goosebumps, Chant ‘Rakh Vishwas Tu Hai Shiv Ka Das. Har Har Mahadev’

OMG 2 Teaser: Netizens Ecstatic Over Akshay Kumar’s Magnificent Transformation in The Film as Lord Shiva. Fans Chant ‘Har Har Mahadev’ – Check Reactions!

OMG 2 Teaser Reaction Netizens Get Goosebumps, Chant 'Rakh Vishwas Tu Hai Shiv Ka Das. Har Har Mahadev'
OMG 2 Teaser Reaction Netizens Get Goosebumps, Chant ‘Rakh Vishwas Tu Hai Shiv Ka Das. Har Har Mahadev’

OMG 2 Teaser Reaction: The teaser for OMG 2, featuring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, has generated immense excitement among film enthusiasts. Directed by Amit Rai, the film showcases Akshay Kumar in the role of Lord Shiva.

Twitter users have expressed their enthusiasm for Akshay’s portrayal of Lord Shiva, with many getting goosebumps from the captivating background music and Kumar’s aura. One user praised Akshay’s entry, stating that he has flawlessly embodied Lord Shiva: “Rakh Vishwas Tu Hai Shiv Ka Das. Har Har Mahadev #OMG2Teaser”. Another user commended the teaser for incorporating clips from the first OMG film, describing it as solid and highlighting the goosebumps-inducing entry of Akshay Kumar and the remarkable presence of Pankaj Tripathi.

The third user marveled at Akshay Kumar’s physique in the teaser, expressing admiration for his dedication in portraying Mahadev (Lord Shiva). Overall, the teaser has been hailed as a potential blockbuster by many Twitter users.

OMG 2 Teaser Twitter Reactions:

OMG 2, a film backed by Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films and Viacom18 Studios, has garnered significant attention. It features the esteemed actor Arun Govil, known for his portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana, in the role of Lord Ram once again.

OMG 2 will release on August 11 and will clash with another eagerly awaited sequel, Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.










Source link

Previous article
Dream11 Prediction, Probable Playing XI, Pitch Report And More
Next article
5 Homemade Recipes to Prep Your Skin For Rainy Season
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights