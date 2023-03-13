Home

Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers Wins Oscars 2023: Netizens Shout ‘Chakde India’ – Check Tweets

Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers won Oscars 2023 for Best Documentary Short Film and we can’t keep calm. This is India’s legit first Academy Award for an Indian film – The Elephant Whisperers. The Oscars 2023 award was presented by Pedro Pascal. The Elephant Whisperers competed in the category alongside Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger at the Gate. This is Guneet Monga’s second Oscar award as she won the 2019 Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film –Period. End Of Sentence.

The documentary was received by the director Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga. Kartiki talked about the film and said it is for coexistence and thanked the Academy Awards for recognising their work.

GUNEET MONGA FEELS OVERWHELMED

Overwhelmed with the 95th Academy Award for The Elephant Whisperers, Guneet Monga penned an emotional note on her Instagram account. She wrote, “Tonight is historic as this is the first-ever Oscar for an Indian production India’s Glory with 2 women Thank you Mom Dad Guruji Shukrana 🙏🏾 To my Co-Producer Achin Jain, Team Sikhya, Netlflix, Aloke, Sarafina, WME Bash Sanjana. My lovely Husband Sunny. Happy 3 months anniversary baby! Kartiki for bringing & weaving this story To all the women watching…. The future is audacious and the future is here Let’s go! Jai hind #theelephantwhisperers #oscars #indiaatoscars”.

INDIANS CAN’T KEEP CALM AS INDIA WINS FIRST LEGIT OSCAR

The Elephant Whisperers marks Kartiki Gonsalves’ directorial debut. The documentary is about the bond that develops between a couple and an orphaned baby elephant, Raghu, who was entrusted to their care.

Several celebrities from Television and Bollywood congratulated Guneet Monga for the win. Actress Rupali Ganguly wrote, “Congratulations ❣️❣️❣️ thank u for making us so so so proud 🤗❤️”. Maanvi Gagroo wrote, “Yas yas yaaaas 🙌🏼🇮🇳 What a win!! Congratulations!!!”. Sanya Malhotra wrote, “Har Har Mahadev”. Actress Saumya Tandon wrote, “Wow, couldn’t have been a better first. Women leading it for India , women who are brave and breaking the barriers and conventions. So proud and happy. May this be the beginning good content in Indian film Industry breaking all barriers”.

Guneet’s fans also showered her with lovely comments. One of the users wrote, “Chakde India”. Another wrote, “Feeling proud. INDIA INDIA”.

