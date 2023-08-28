New offering of KLIKK App and KLIKK MUZIK YouTube channel released Boka Ghuri

Jiit Chakraborty. I am the director of this music video picturised on the song titled Boka Ghuri sung by Anwesshaa and Prajna. I have worked with Anwesshaa previously as well. Infact she had sung one of the songs in my previous film titled Kothamrito. She has perfectly resonated the essence of this song with her meticulous voice. This is my first work with Prajna. He is a great talent as well. The cast of this music video includes Sayantani Guhathakurata and Sahil Phul. Sayantani has been my friend for 14 odd years. I have worked with her multiple times, however, this is the first time I am working with her in a music video. I have also known Sahil Phul as well when I was working in Mumbai for a particular project. I am delighted to have worked with not only such excellent artists but also great human beings. Through this music video we have tried to tell a story. We hope the song and the music video touches your heart which has released on 24th of August 2023 on Klikk OTT and Klikk Muzik YouTube channel. Please do watch our music video “Boka Ghuri” and if you happen to like it please share it with others.

