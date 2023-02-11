Home

Newlyweds Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Avoid Paps as They Hosted an Intimate Wedding Reception in Delhi- See Unseen PICS

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s unseen pictures from their reception party in Delhi have surfaced on social media. It was a private affair, attended by their closest friends and family members. The newlyweds were seen in casual attires for the after-party in Delhi.

In the new pictures, Kiara Advani was seen in a simple white salwar with a pink dupatta. While the newly bride seems to ditch the sindoor and mangalsutra, she sported her look with pink chooda. Sidharth, on the other hand, went with casual red t-shirt and denim jeans. The couple were seen clicking pictures with their close relatives.

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Clicked With Their Close Relatives in Delhi:

On Thursday night, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were papped arriving at the reception venue in Delhi in simple yet casual looks. However, the love birds didn’t pose for paparazzi who managed to catch their glimpse from their moving car.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Sidharth and Kiara will be hosting their Mumbai reception on February 12 at the St. Regis Hotel. Times of India reported that the couple has invited Vikram Batram’s brother Vishal Batra to the reception. Sidharth played the role of Vikram Batra in his biopic, Shershaah. This was his first film with Kiara Advani who played the role of Batra’s fiance. Batra lost his life in the Kargil War.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on Tuesday at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The ceremony was attended by Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla and husband Jay Mehta among others.











