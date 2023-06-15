Nikhil Advani Recalls His Very Public Fallout With Karan Johar Didnt Have Work For 3 Years

Home

Nikhil Advani Recalls His ‘Very Public Fallout’ With Karan Johar: ‘Didn’t Have Work For 3 Years’

Nikhil Advani Recalls His ‘Very Public Fallout’ With Karan Johar: Nikhil Advani recently opened up on his ‘very public fallout’ with his mentor Karan Johar. The filmmaker, who started his career as one of the co-writers of Sudhir Mishra’s critically acclaimed Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, also worked closely with Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions. Nikhil was an Associate Director in Kuch Kuchh Hota Hai, Mohabbatein and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. His career saw a major turning point when his directorial debut Kal Ho Naa Ho became the second biggest blockbuster of 2003. However, Nikhil also had to experience challenges in his career post KHNH.

NIKHIL ADVANI SPEAKS ABOUT DIFFERENCES WITH KARAN JOHAR

Nikhil, in a recent episode of The Streaming Show podcast said, “Post Kal Ho Naa Ho, I didn’t have work for three years. Nobody wanted to work with me. I left Dharma Productions, and it was a very public fallout. And I didn’t have work for three years and when I finally started working again post D-Day, I just wanted to do anything and everything, never be in that position again.” He further added, “Too many people were telling both of us (him and Karan) things about each other. We both had egos that time in 2004. After I directed Kal Ho Naa Ho, the relation between assistant director and director became that of two directors who both made superhit films. We have never sat down and asked each other what went wrong, but when Yash uncle passed away, we started talking to each other again.”

Nikhil recently backed the Rani Mukherjee starrer legal drama Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. He is also producing the upcoming Amazon Prime Series Adhura, starring Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh and Priya Bannerjee. Nikhil is also the creator, writer and producer of an epic political thriller series Freedom at Midnight, which will be streaming on Sony Liv. He has also been the creator of Rocket Boys series based on the lives of Indian scientists Homi J Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai.

