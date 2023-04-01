Nita Ambani Mesmerises With Her Performance on Raghu Pati Raghav Raja Ram And Its The Most Graceful Thing on Internet Today

Home

Nita Ambani Mesmerises With Her Performance on ‘Raghu Pati Raghav Raja Ram’ And It’s The Most Graceful Thing on Internet Today – Watch Video

Nita Ambani takes over the stage and performs magically to the tunes of the devotional song ‘Raghu Pati Raghav Raja Ram’. Check out her viral video here.

Nita Ambani’s dance performance video: Nita Ambani made hearts stop with her graceful performance at the inauguration ceremony of her gorgeous cultural centre in Mumbai on Friday evening. It appeared as if the whole of Mumbai was at the newly built NMACC, a one-of-a-kind spectacle to host the best of art and culture from all over the world.

A video that’s going viral on social media shows Nita Ambani, dressed up beautifully in the shades of orange and red, as she takes over the stage with more dancers and performs majestically to the beats of the devotional song ‘Raghu Pati Raghav Raja Ram’ – a popular number sung to worship Lord Ram in the Hindu culture. Nita Ambani is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and she started learning the form when she was 6 years old.

WATCH NITA AMBANI’S GRACEFUL PERFORMANCE DEDICATED TO LORD RAM AT NMACC EVENT:

The stunning performance was part of the ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’ – the grand act put up by director Ferosz Abbas at the NMACC on Friday. The show was attended by the who’s who of the film, cricket, culture, and fashion industry. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sadhguru, Yuvraj Singh, Smriti Irani, Gigi Hadid and a gamut of stars descended at the grand launch of the centre in Mumbai.

The cultural centre comes as one of the most gorgeous spaces in India, and in fact, globally, to host events and promote the art and culture in the country. For the event, the entire Ambani family made a smashing entry in traditional wear. While Nita wore a Banarasi blue saree and a statement emerald and Kundan neckpiece, Isha Ambani wore a custom-made Anamika Khanna outfit while both Shloka and Radhika Merchant looked radiant in their respective sarees.











