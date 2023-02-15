No no Antava Samantha Ruth Prabhu Rejects Dance Number in Allu Arjuns Pushpa 2 Reports

Home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reportedly rejected Allu Arjun-Rashmika Madanna starrer Pushpa: The Rule as she was offered a dance number in the film. – Reports

No no… Antava! Samantha Ruth Prabhu Rejects Dance Number: Pushpa: The Rule is expected to much more larger-than-life than its prequel. The Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer became a PAN (popular across nation) India success due to its slick-action, dialogues, Allu Arjun’s swagger and flamboyance and music score. Apart from the thrills and Allu-Rashmika romance, Oo Antava caught the pulse of the nation. The dance number featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu is still a rage among movie buffs and often played at marriages and discotheques. Samantha’s dance moves and charisma have added the Pushpa: The Rise one of the sexiest song sequences of Indian cinema. Though Samantha was hailed for her portrayal in Manoj Bajpayee starrer thriller series The Family Man, Oo Antava reached out to the masses all over India.

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU REJECTS PUSHPA: THE RULE

It is being suggested by multiple media reports and is widely being speculated by netizens that Samantha has rejected Pushpa: The Rule. The reasons stated for the same is that the actor was offered a dance sequence in the crime-action-thriller. Filmmaker Sukumar has again approached Samantha for a special dance number in the sequel, but the actor has rejected the offer as she is apparently not ready to do special numbers at this point in her career, as reported by ETimes. Though the makers are “trying hard” to convince Samantha and have even created a small role for her which is connected to the storyline. The actor isn’t likely to be a part of the noir-actioner.

Samantha is all geared up for Gunasekhar’s epic romance-drama Shakuntalam that releases in February 17, 2023. She will also be seen in Russo Brothers’ Indian adaptation of Citadel co-starring Varun Dhawan.

