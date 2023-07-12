Home

Entertainment

Hema Malini on Why She Doesn’t Live With Dharmendra: ‘No Woman Would Want It…”

Hema Malini opened up about her equation with Dharmendra and why she lives away from him.

Hema Malini FINALLY Reacts To Not Living With Dharmendra

Hema Malini has opened up about her unconventional marriage with Dharmendra, saying that she is happy with her life despite not living with him. Malini and Dharmendra have been married for 43 years, but he is still married to his first wife, Prakash Kaur. Malini said that she accepts the situation and is not “sulking” about it. She said that she is happy with her two children and that Dharmendra was always there for her. In an interview with Lehran, the veteran actress reveals why she doesn’t live with him.

Hema Malini opened up about her equation with Dharmendra and why she lives away from him. “Nobody wants to be like that, it happens. Automatically, what happens, you have to accept. Otherwise, nobody will feel like they want to live their life like this. No! Every woman wants to have a husband, children, like a normal family. But somewhere, it went out of the way,” the actress-turned-politician said.

Hema Malini continued, “I am not feeling bad about it, or sulking about it. I am happy with myself. I have my two children, and I have brought them up very well. Of course, he (Dharmendra) was there, always. Everywhere. Actually, he was the one worried, ‘Shaadi hona chaiye bachchon ka jaldi’ (The kids should get married early). I said ‘Hoga’ (It’ll happen). When the time is right, the right person will come around. With the blessings of god and guru ma, everything happened.”

Do you know Hema Malini’s mother Jaya Chakravathy tried to convince her to get married to Jeetendra. Jeetu and his family had even flown down to Chennai for their secret wedding but the news got leaked in a leading daily. A shocked Dharmendra travelled to Chennai along with Jeetendra’s then-girlfriend and now-wife Shobha to confront their respective partners. And the wedding was called off.















