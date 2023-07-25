Nolan Film Smashes Rs 50 Crore Already, Barbie Reaches Rs 20 Crore After First Monday

Home

Oppenheimer vs Barbie Box Office Collection Day 4 India: Nolan’s Film Smashes Rs 50 Crore Already, Barbie Reaches Rs 20 Crore After First Monday – Check Detailed Report

Oppenheimer has emerged as the first choice for viewers in India. The film has crossed Rs 50 crore nett at the Indian Box Office in four days, with Monday bringing in a decent Rs 7 crore nett. The Christopher Nolan directorial showed a fantastic trend through its first weekend and maintained the same as it entered into its first week.

Starring Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh among others, it opened at a whopping Rs 14.5 crore and went on to collect Rs 48.75 crore after the three-day opening weekend, reported the trade website sacnilk. The film is expected to collect between Rs 75-80 crore before it enters into its second weekend at the Indian Box Office.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Collection Breakup of Oppenheimer in India:

Friday: Rs 14.5 crore

Saturday: Rs 17 crore

Sunday: Rs 17.25 crore

Monday: Rs 7 crore

Total: Rs 55.75 crore

Barbie, which clashed at the Box Office alongside Oppenheimer, has created history worldwide. However, in India, the film stands far behind the total collection of the Nolan directorial. Greta Gerwig’s film opened at Rs 5 crore nett after which its highest collection came on Sunday – Rs 7.15 crore, reported sacnilk. The film earned Rs 21.15 crore after five days at the Indian Box Office.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Collection Breakup of Barbie in India:

Friday: Rs 5 crore

Saturday: Rs 6.5 crore

Sunday: Rs 7.15 crore

Monday: Rs 2.50 crore

Total: Rs 21.15 crore

Interestingly, both Barbie and Oppenheimer have been slammed by a section of Indian viewers for not matching their expectations. A particular scene in Oppenheimer has created an outrage on social media. The scene in question shows Cillian’s Oppie having sex with Florence’s Jean as he holds the holy book Bhagavad Gita in hand and reads to her from it. While the film is a biopic, the makers have taken creative liberty in the scene that has been criticised left, right and centre for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments.

On the other hand, parents of young kids are not happy with Barbie which is reportedly full of cuss words and sexual connotations. The Margot Robbie starrer has been given PG-13 certificate which means ‘some material in the film may be inappropriate for children under 13’.

Meanwhile, both Oppenheimer and Barbie are expected to continue to set the cash register ringing at the Indian Box Office. Watch this space for the latest Box office updates on both films!
















