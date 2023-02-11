Home

Nora Fatehi-Akshay Kumar Serves Sizzling Dance Chemistry in Latest Video, Fans Ask ‘Twinkle Bhabhi ne Dekhliya?’

Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi’s new dance video has created fireworks online. Also, fans can’t stop tagging Twinkle Khanna.

Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi collaborated for a small dance video on the song ‘Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe’ from his upcoming film Selfiee. On Friday, Akshay shared the promotional song video on his Instagram, surprising viewers with their sizzling chemistry. Several fans even went on and jokingly tagged Akshay’s wife, Twinkle Khanna in the comment section.

In the video, Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi can be seen dancing together in the video beneath a passageway of an ancient bridge. While Nora serves her hottest look in a sexy neon dress, Akshay on the other hand looks dapper as ever in an all-black baggy outfit with a bucket hat. The two actors created fireworks online with their sizzling hot chemistry and dance moves. Sharing the video on gram, Akshay Kumar captioned it “Here’s how @norafatehi can turn any vibe into scorching fire What’s your #KudiyeeNiTeri vibe?”

Check Out This Video:

Some of the most hilarious comments were caught on Akshay and Nora’s latest video. Few Fans asked Akshay about his wife’s reaction, ‘Twinkle Bhabhi ne dekhliya?’, ‘Twinkle Khanna ye kya ho raha h’ , ‘Tag kro twinkle mem ko (Someone tag Twinkle mam).’ While some fans lauded and applauded their chemistry and dance moves, ‘Loved this jodi’, ‘We want you guys in a film together’, ‘Boht Badiyaa’.

Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi for Selfiee. The original song has been sung by The PropheC and Zahrah Khan. Selfiee is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License. Directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame, Selfiee stars Akshay, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in the lead roles. It is slated to hit the theatres on February 24.











