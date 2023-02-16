Nora Fatehi Flaunts Hot Curves in a Sexy, Sparkly Silver Mini, Drops a Glam Bomb in Party Look

Home

Nora Fatehi drops a glam bomb in a sexy, sparkly silver mini dress with fringes and sequins all over. Check out her pictures in a viral party look as she stuns on Wednesday night.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Nora Fatehi’s hot pics: Nora Fatehi was back to flaunting all the glitz and sparkle in her style as she stepped out of her house on a Wednesday night. The popular actor was clicked by the paparazzi outside a popular eatery in a fully sequinned and beaded silver dress. Nora, known for her voluptuous body, flaunted her curves in a bodycon dress with a deeply plunging neckline and lots of fringes.

The actor finished her look with a small matching silver bag. She further kept her hair one-sided in loose vintage waves, matching strappy silver sandals, and sparkly makeup. Nora looked sensuous in her all-silver avatar.

This silver look was right up Nora’s alley. The actor loves to flaunt that gorgeous body in figure-hugging dresses with sequins and sparkles all over. This metallic look served as the perfect example of how to go big at any event with all eyes on you. Nora definitely got all the attention in that glitzy party dress last night.

This was also a breath of fresh air after Nora’s relatively subdued look in which she wore a green chiffon gown with a thigh-high slit. The actor made this look work for her and had it been anyone else in her place, this dress would just be going over the board. But, on Nora, it looks vivacious. What do you think – hot or not?











