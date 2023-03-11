Nora Fatehi Sets The Stage on Fire as She Performs Hot Belly Dance at The Entertainers Tour Watch

Home

Nora Fatehi Sets The Stage on Fire: Nora Fatehi is setting the stage ablaze at her The Entertainers Tour. After a rocking show at Atlanta, the actor gave an electrifying dance performance in Dallas. Her dance moves alongside Akshay Kumar were hailed by fans apart from their sizzling chemistry. Nora is known for her dance numbers in Bollywood films and is always hailed for her energy and lucidity while performing. She has been judge at various dance reality shows because of her expertise in various dance forms. The actor once again stunned her fans and followers as her viral dance clip from her dance tour is breaking the internet.

CHECK OUT NORA FATEHI’S VIRAL DANCE VIDEO:

NORA FATEHI SETS THE STAGE ABLAZE

Nora donned black embellished bikini top and blue denim shorts over a black bodysuit. She looked drop-dead-gorgeous in her jaw-dropping attire as she showcased her sexy moves. Nora performed belly dance as her popular track Kusu Kusu from Satyamev Jayate 2 played in the background. She brought the much-needed oomph factor and sex appeal as she looked alluring and captivating. Her dance was full of energy and the actor looked sensual in her scorching hot avatar. The video was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani and netizens went berserk as they dropped heart, heart-shaped eye and fire emojis. Apart from Nora The North America tour named The Entertainers also has Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, and Sonam Bajwa among others

Nora is a Canadian actress, model, dancer, singer, and producer who is predominantly known for her work in the Indian film industry. She has appeared in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films. The actor made her debut in the Hindi film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Nora also played a crucial role in Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India. She was also judge in Dance Deewane Juniors.

