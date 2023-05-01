Nothing to Fear When Modi ji… Kangana Ranaut Speaks on Salman Khan Death Threats And His India me Problem Statement

Home

Entertainment

‘Nothing to Fear When Modi ji…’! Kangana Ranaut Speaks on Salman Khan’s Death Threats And His ‘India me Problem’ Statement

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Salman Khan saying ‘India Ke Andar Problem Hai’ after receiving death threats.

Kangana Ranaut on Salman Khan’s statement (Photo created by Gaurav Gautam for india.com)

Haridwar: Actor Kangana Ranaut’s statement on Salman Khan receiving death threats is going viral. The actor, while speaking to the media from Haridwar, said the actor is in safe hands in India and has got nothing to worry about. Commenting on the death threats, Salman recently mentioned that he feels safer in the UAE but “India ke andar thoda sa problem hai (there’s a little problem in India).”

Kangana, who is on a holy trip to Kedarnath, stayed at Haridwar and spoke to the media. She mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in her statement. The actor said, “We are actors. Salman Khan has been provided with security by the Centre. He is getting protection from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, then there is nothing to fear. When I was threatened, I was also given security by the government, today the country is in safe hands. We have nothing to worry about (sic).”

Salman has been given Y-category security by the Mumbai Police following the death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi. The actor spoke about how his lifestyle got changed after the threats. He said in Aap Ki Adalat and said, “Security is better than insecurity. Yes, security is there. Now it is not possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go alone anywhere. And more than that, now I have this problem that when I am in traffic, then there is so much security, vehicles creating inconvenience to other people. They also give me a look. And my poor fans. There is a serious threat that’s why there is security.”

The actor added that he is doing his best to ensure his 100 per cent security but not everything is in his hands. Salman added that there’s so much security around her that he’s scared.











