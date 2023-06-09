Nushrratt Bharuccha, Ishita Raj Sharma Attend Sonnalli Seyggal-Ashesh Sajnani Wedding Reception in Style

Home

Pyaar Ka Punchnama Reunion: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Ishita Raj Sharma Attend Sonnalli Seyggal-Ashesh Sajnani’s Wedding Reception in Style

Sonnalli Seyggal-Ashesh Sajnani’s Wedding Reception: Pyaar Ka Punchnama Reunion happened with Nushrratt Bharuccha, Ishita Raj Sharma, Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh. Check pics.

Newly married couple Sonnalli Seyggal and Ashesh Sajnani hosted a grand wedding reception for their loved ones on Thursday in Mumbai. Sonnalli and Ashesh posed for shutterbugs before making their way to the venue. The bride looked elegant in a shimmery silver lehenga. On the other hand, the groom opted for a black-and-white ensemble. The duo are literally glowing in the pictures. In the pictures, that have gone viral now, we saw a mini Pyaar Ka Punchnama reunion. The wedding reception of Sonalli and Ashesh was attended by the casts of Pyaar Ka Punchnama such as Nushrratt Bharuccha, Ishita Raj Sharma, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Luv Ranjan.

A look at the Pyaar Ka Punchnama reunion

Several other celebrities were also a part of the grand affair like Sumona Chakraborty, RajKummar Rao, Patralekhaa attended the post-wedding function. Kartik Aaryan had attended their gurudwara wedding in the morning.

Sonnalli and Ashesh exchanged vows at a Gurdwara in Santa Cruz West in Mumbai on Wednesday. They opted for a daytime wedding. For the special day, Sonnalli wore a pastel pink saree. She accentuated her bridal look with pink chooda, silver kaleeras and silver diamond jewellery. Ashesh was dressed in an off-white sherwani. He paired his outfit with a pink turban. Sharing the first official wedding pictures, Sonnalli took to Instagram and wrote, “Sabr & Shukr.”

As soon as Sonnalli shared dropped the pictures, netizens and members from the film industry flooded the comment section with best wishes.”Huge congratulations,” a social media user commented.”Omg congratulations you look stunning,” another one wrote.

Sonnalli rose to fame in 2011 with her role in Luv Ranjan’s ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’. Before entering the film industry, she was a ramp model and had also participated in Miss India Worldwide competition. After appearing in ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, she was featured in films like ‘High Jack’, ‘Ishq Da Rog‘ and ‘Jai Mummy Di’ among many others.















