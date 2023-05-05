Nushrratt Bharucha Gives a Savage Response to Dating Rumours With Yo Yo Honey Singh

Home

Nushrratt Bharucha recently gave a savage response to the dating rumours with singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Nushrratt Bharucha Gives a Savage Response to Dating Rumours: Nushrratt Bharucha is hardly known for being vocal about her personal life. The actor who is hailed by her fans for her fashion sense and acting performances never opened up whenever quizzed who she is dating. However, now she has reacted to the recent rumours that are breaking the internet. Speculations were rife all-over social media and entertainment tabloids that the Janhit Mein Jaari actor is dating rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh. Nushrratt has finally responded to the reports in a candid statement given to an entertainment portal.

NUSHRRATT BHARUCHA BREAKS SILENCE ON DATING RUMOURS WITH YO YO HONEY SINGH

In an interaction with The Indian Express, she said “You know what yeh mere life ka pehla dating rumour hai (This is my life’s first dating rumour). Everywhere that I have been, there has been no rumour. Also, because I have never been with anyone. When this came, I was like ‘Wow, I finally have one’. Now when people ask me these questions in rapid fire, I can at least tell them that I too had a dating rumour. I think people have no work in life and they also have a great imagination. So karte raho, I have no problem.” She also gave her views on her new film Chatrapathi and told “I am excited, but I also have goosebumps. This is my first pan-India action drama, and I couldn’t have asked for anything better than a film like Chatrapathi. I am so thrilled to have worked with a team of such brilliant technicians and an amazing co-star, Sreenivas.”

Chatrapthi is directed by VV Vinayak and is a Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s Prabhas starrer actioner of the same name. Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas plays the protagonist in Vinayak’s film. Th film releases on May 12, 2023.

