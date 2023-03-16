Nysa Devgan Constant Trolling Affects Ajay Devgn: Its a Tricky Situation

Home

Nysa Devgan’s Constant Trolling Affects Ajay Devgn: ‘It’s a Tricky Situation’

Ajay Devgn breaks the silence after a long time on daughter Nysa being trolled constantly.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan keeps grabbing attention from the media and fans for her sizzling attires and sexy looks. She has also been on the radar of trollers. Recently, Ajay opened up about the social media negativity surrounding his kids has affected him and how they deal with it as a family. Ajay told Filmfare, “You have to constantly explain to them that they shouldn’t be bothered by what they read online. The trolls form a minuscule percentage of your audience…I don’t know how such negativity happens. I’ve learned to ignore it and have asked my children to do the same. I don’t even understand what they write sometimes, so I haven’t let it bother me.”

Speaking about the constant spotlight on Nysa and Yug, Ajay added, “It does bother me a lot because you cannot change that. You really don’t know what to do. Because a lot of the time, there are some things written that are not even true. But if you react, they multiply. So it is a tricky situation.”

Ajay Devgn also talked about daughter Nysa Devgan and her son Yug’s plans to enter Bollywood. He said, “My son Yug has now started watching them. My daughter Nysa doesn’t watch our films. She doesn’t have any interest in watching them, at least not yet.”











