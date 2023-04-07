Home

Nysa Devgn and Orhan Awatramani are setting some major BFF goals as they anjoy camel ride and party during their Rajasthan tour.

Nysa Devgn-Orry Set BFF Goals at Rajasthan Tour, Visit Suryagarh Palace, See Photos

Nysa Devgn-Orry Set BFF Goals: Nysa Devgn and Orry have been setting some serious BFF goals in their Rajasthan vacation pictures. Nysa and Orry aka Orhan Awatramani are close friends and often party together. Their reels and photos from their fun bashes are always breaking the internet. Orhan is good friends with most star kids including Arjun Rampal’s daughters Maira and Mahikaa and Jahnvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi. Nysa is Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter and she also has a younger brother called Yug. She is often captured by the paparazzi and is taking the internet by storm with her fashion statements on several occasions.

CHECK OUT NYSA AND ORRY’S VIRAL PICS FROM THEIR RAJASTHAN TRIP:

NYSA DEVGN SHARES RAJASTHAN TRIP PICTURES WITH ORHAN AWATRAMANI

Orry shared a series of pictures from his Rajasthan trip where he is accompanied by Nysa and his other friends. He captioned his post as “Careful who you make memories with. Those things can last a lifetime 👁️👄👁️@suryagarh #suryagarhjaisalmer.” In the first picture Nysa and Orry sit in a camel as she gives him a warm hug from behind. In one of the photos Orry rests at Suryagarh Palace as she reads a book. Taking a sly jibe at him, Khushi Kapoor commented “I think you’re holding the book upside down.” Orry replied as he wrote “@khushi05k gna fire my book stylist for this.” Orry dropped several pictures from Suryagarh Palace including one where he stands near the pond. Kajol had recently shared a picture of Nysa and herself from Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Gala event. She captioned her post as “Mini me and me! Started off all graceful and then we became human 🙄😜” Orry was also present at last week’s NMACC launch event.

NYSA DEVGN DOES NOT HAVE ANY PLANS TO JOIN BOLLYWOOD

Nysa has often been subject to trolling on social media, but Ajay and Kajol have defended their daughter and praised her for her choices. Ajay, in an interaction with Filmfare opened up on the negative trolling of Nysa and said “You have to constantly explain to them that they shouldn’t be bothered by what they read online. The trolls form a miniscule per cent of your audience…I don’t know how such negativity happens. I’ve learnt to ignore it and have asked my children to do the same. I don’t even understand what they write sometimes, so I haven’t let it bother me.” Reacting to the constant spotlight on both Yug and Nysa, he told “It does bother me a lot because you cannot change that. You really don’t know what to do. Because a lot of the time, there are some things written that are not even true. But if you react, they multiply. So it is a tricky situation.” He also clarified that Nya has no plans to enter Bollywood. The actor stated that “My son Yug has now started watching them. My daughter Nysa doesn’t watch our films. She doesn’t have any interest in watching them, at least not yet.” Nysa finished her schooling at Singapore’s Glion Institute of Higher Education and is now studying in Switzerland.

