Nysa Devgns Fun Filled Birthday Bash With Ajay Devgn And Kajol is All About Family Bonding Watch

Home

Entertainment

Nysa Devgan’s Fun-Filled Birthday Bash With Ajay Devgn And Kajol is All About Family Bonding – Watch

Nysa Devgan’s fun-filled intimate birthday bash with Dad Ajay Devgn and Mom Kajol is all about family bonding. – Watch

Nysa Devgan’s Fun-Filled Birthday Bash With Ajay Devgn And Kajol is All About Family Bonding – Watch

Nysa Devgan’s Birthday Bash With Ajay Devgn And Kajol: Nysa Devgan is one of the most popular star kid from B-town. The daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol recently turned 20 as she celebrated her birthday bash with family and friends. Nysa cut her birthday cake in the presence of Ajay and Kajol along with other relatives. Although unlike other star kids she has not expressed any wish to join films and is currently concentrating on her studies, she is often spotted at parties with friends. She is known for her close bonding with Orhan Awatramani, Arjun Rampal’s daughters Mahikaa and Myra.

CHECK OUT NYSA DEVGAN’S VIRAL BIRTHDAY VIDEO:

NYSA DEVGAN CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY WITH FAMILY

In a viral video from her birthday party, Nysa is seen cutting the cake while Ajay Devgn stands beside her. She blew the candles as her cake was decorated with different kinds of chocolates and white and pink cream. Kajol’s voice can be heard in the background as she sings Happy Birthday to her daughter. Nysa looked hppy as she dropped her million-dollar-smile and with clapped everyone else as they sang Happy Birthday for her. She donned a grey top and yoga pants for her home bash. The video clip went viral after Kajol’s younger sister and Nysa’s aunt Tanishaa Mukerji shared it on her Instagram stories. She captioned her post as “Happy birthday my baby girl.” Kajol had also written a heartfelt birthday post along with an adorable picture on her Instagram handle. She captioned her post as “This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and ur mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever! #daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow❤️.” While Ajay shared a sweet birthday post for Nysa along with a photo and wrote “#FatherofMyPride Happy birthday baby.”

AJAY DEVGAN IS NOT BOTHERED OVER MEDIA ATTENTION ON NYSA

Kajol, in a recent interaction with Hindustan Times spoke about the popularity and media attention on Nysa. She said “I feel proud of her (Nysa), of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her.” Ajay, in his interview with Filmfare opened up on the internet trolls targeting Nysa. He stated that “You have to constantly explain to them (Nysa and Yug) that they shouldn’t be bothered by what they read online. The trolls form a miniscule per cent of your audience…I don’t know how such negativity happens. I’ve learnt to ignore it and have asked my children to do the same. I don’t even understand what they write sometimes, so I haven’t let it bother me.” On the constant spotlight on both Nysa and Yug, the Bholaa actor opined “It does bother me a lot because you cannot change that. You really don’t know what to do. Because a lot of the time, there are some things written that are not even true. But if you react, they multiply. So it is a tricky situation.”

For more updates on Nysa Devgan birthday, check out this space at India.com.











