Odia Actress Ruchismita Guru Found Dead at Uncle House

Odia Actress Ruchismita Guru died by suicide on Sunday, March 26 at her uncle’s home. May her soul rest in peace!

Odia Actress Ruchismita Guru Found Dead at Uncle’s House

Odisha: Aspiring Odia singer-actress Ruchismita Guru was found dead at her uncle’s house in the Balangir district in Odisha on Sunday under mysterious circumstances. The incident happened on the day when another Bhojpuri actress, Akanksha Dubey, was found dead in a hotel room in Varanasi.

The local police reached the spot and seized the body for postmortem. The cops have questioned family members and they are trying to find out the exact reason behind this big step. As per local media reports, her mother has claimed that she had a heated conversation with her daughter over the preparation of aloo paratha.

Ruchismita’s mother further revealed that the actress had attempted suicide earlier also. The singer, who hailed from the Sonepur district, used to live in the Talpali area of Balangir Town along with her family members.

According to Times of India’s report, Ruchismita allegedly suffered from depression. Her father told that she was receiving therapy from a private hospital in Bhubaneshwar. Her last Instagram video was uploaded on the day of her death. In the video she appeared jovial, wore a print saree and black blouse. She was seen doing mimicry. The video’s caption read, “marigala para”.

Ruchismita passed away on Sunday. Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was also found dead on the same day in a hotel room in Varanasi. The police said she died by suicide after attending a party that night. But her family and co-stars allege that there is more to her death. Akanksha Dubey’s mother Madhu Dubey has filed a complaint against Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh, after which a case has been registered against them.

May her soul rest in peace.

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.











