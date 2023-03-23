Official Statement From Abdu Rozik Team

Home

MC Stan’s Managers Abuses Abdu, Makes Racist Remarks: Official Statement From Abdu Rozik’s Team

MC Stan and Abdu Rozik of Bigg Boss 15 fame have ended their friendship. Now, the blame game has begun and several allegations are surfacing on the internet. Here’s what the latest statement from Abdu’s team says.

MC Stan vs Abdu Rozik: A new statement from singer Abdu Rozik‘s team has now surfaced, adding more fuel to his feud with rapper MC Stan. The two shared a close friendship in Bigg Boss 15, however, something happened between them after the finale and they fell apart. In their latest statement, the team of the Tajikistani singer alleged that he was abused and body-shamed by Stan’s managers when he tried to sort out differences between them.

ABDU ROZIK WAS HUMILIATED BY MC STAN’S TEAM

The statement reveals that on March 10, Sajid Khan visited Abdu Rozik and called MC Stan but the latter hung up the call. Abdu then sent Stan a voice message but he didn’t respond. Later, he tried to visit him during his stage performance in Bengaluru but Stan’s team didn’t let him enter. He tried to explain that he was not there to perform with Stan but to support someone he considers his brother from the Bigg Boss days. However, Abdu was told that Stan doesn’t want to see him. The security team told him that Stan didn’t want him at the show.

This irked Abdu who then decided to buy a ticket for Stan’s concert and attend the show. The statement said, “As little or large as an issue may be, respect is so important between brothers and between fans and their idols. We condemn anyone who is being racist, body shaming, bullying, height shaming, and defaming Abdu and will take action against the specific group of accounts who are doing this.”

ABDU ROZIK’S CAR WAS DAMAGED

It further said that Abdu was hurt after this humiliation and all he wanted was to respectfully address the issue in private without creating any scene in public. Concluding the statement, the singer’s team wrote, “Abdu then thinking this was a mistake from Stan’s team, tried to go to the venue as a normal guest with a ticket only to be sworn at very bad words by Stan’s management and to be turned away at the normal entrance and have the car damaged and panels broken.”

It all started when Abdu, speaking to the paparazzi a few days back, declared that their ‘friendship has ended’. This shocked everyone, especially the fans who saw the fabulous bonding between the two during their Bigg Boss days. Together with Nimrat Ahluwalia, Subul Touqeer, Sajid Khan, and Shiv Thakare, they made a group and named it ‘Mandali’.

The statement that is now going viral even mentioned that they were informed about the possible reason behind the entire rift. It is believed that when an independent record label approached both Abdu and MC Stan for a collaboration, the latter declined the offer saying he didn’t wish to collaborate with Abdu. He was later informed by his ‘Mandali’ friends that Stan felt offended after Abdu allegedly didn’t take a picture with his mother at the Bigg Boss 15 finale.

