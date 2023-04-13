Home

Entertainment

Old Video of Katrina Kaif Goes Viral Where She Answers to Rumour About Neetu Kapoor ‘Disliking’ Her

Amid Neetu Kapoor’s post on dating, Katrina Kaif’s old video goes viral where she talks about the rumor ‘Neetu Kapoor dislikes her’.

Old Video of Katrina Kaif Goes Viral Where She Answers to Rumour About Neetu Kapoor ‘Disliking’ Her

Recently actress Neetu Kapoor shared a cryptic post on her social media about dating and marriage. Many internet users thought it was an indirect dig at Ranbir Kapoor’s ex-girlfriend, actress Katrina Kaif. Neetu’s post had a picture that read, “Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ.” When Katrina’s mother Suzanne Turquotte shared a quote on ‘respect’, fans were convinced that it is a response to Neetu Kapoor’s post.

Amid all this, an old interview video of Katrina Kaif has gone viral where she shared her equation with her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s mother. The interviewer asked Katrina about Neetu Kapoor ‘disliking’ her. In the video, which is going viral on Reddit, a senior journalist asked Katrina at the India Today conclave- “Rumour has it that Ranbir’s mother Neetu doesn’t like you.”

To this, Katrina replied, “I’m stumped.” She continued, “The reason and the person responsible for these rumours that you are saying quite honestly would be me. I’ll take the full blame for that and you may ask why. The reason is since the last eight or nine years, I have chosen not to comment on my personal life whoever it may be or whatever it is about- the people or the man in my life. Because I feel it’s the easier way for me to be. There’s no hard and fast reason why. I’m a sensitive person. I have hard enough time accepting the truths and realities that hit us all in the matters of love. Because I have kept everything so closely guarded as much as possible, you are leaving that much more room for everyone to make speculations like this.”

The War actress further heaped praise on Ranbir’s parents, Neetu and late Rishi Kapoor and called them “fascinating people”.











