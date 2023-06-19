Home

Adipurush: Om Raut Responds to Negative Reviews of Film, Highlights Box Office Success

Om Raut admitted that he created Adipurush based on his own understanding of the Ramayana, but highlighted the immense complexity of the epic.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and featuring Prabhas, made a massive impact at the box office after its release on June 16. However, the film received mixed reviews from critics. Om Raut recently addressed the negative feedback, acknowledging that no one can fully comprehend the Ramayana and that he portrayed what little he had understood. Some criticisms were directed at the dialogues and visual effects in the film.

Despite the mixed reviews, Adipurush managed to earn a staggering Rs 300 crore globally till now, showcasing its strong performance at the box office. The team took note of the criticisms and made certain alterations to the dialogues in response.

In an interview with Republic, Om Raut expressed his happiness with the film’s box office success, emphasizing the significance of the audience response. He stated, “What is more important is the type of response that the film is getting at the box office. I’m very happy to say that we are going for an unprecedented number of day one of the global box office.”

Furthermore, Om Raut admitted that he created Adipurush based on his own understanding of the Ramayana, but highlighted the immense complexity of the epic. He explained that nobody can truly comprehend the entirety of the Ramayana and likened his understanding to a squirrel’s contribution. He clarified, “Ramayana is so large that it is impossible for anybody to understand. If they say that you understand Ramayana, they are fools, or they are lying.”

Om Raut revealed that the Ramayana he grew up watching depicted a much broader narrative, whereas Adipurush focuses specifically on the Yuddha Kanda, or the battle episode, of the epic. By narrowing the scope, the film presents only one part of the expansive story.
















