OMG 2: Akshay Kumar Disguises as ‘Sadhu’ in Pre-Teaser Amid ‘Har Har Mahadev’ Chants, Watch

OMG 2: Akshay Kumar is once again back-in-action with his most-awaited OMG – Oh My God! 2 which will hit the screens on August 11, 2023. The movie is a spiritual sequel to the actor’s 2012 blockbuster OMG – Oh My God!. While the prequel dealt with orthodox customs and blind faith in fake Godmen, the sequel also highlights the strong aspect of religion and spirituality in India. Akshay played the role of Lord Krishna in the first installment, while he portrays Lord Shiva in the new movie. OMG became the biggest franchise due to its theme and modern perspective on connecting humanity with mysticism. Its sequel was long awaited and finally fans are all about to witness the teaser on August 11, 2023.

Akshay took to his social media handles and shared a video of himself dressed as a Sadhu (saint) resembling Lord Shiva. The actor’s new avatar as a Shavite with long hair will surely amp up the hype around the film. As the OMG – Oh My God! 2 actor walks at a crowded place, devotional chants of Har Har Mahadev (hail the supreme Lord Shiva) can be heard in the clip. Akshay captioned his post as, “११.०७.२०२३ 🙏#OMG2Teaser out on July 11. #OMG2 in theaters on August 11. He had previously shared Pankaj Tipathi’s look from the movie and captioned it as, “मिलते हैं सच्चाई की राह पर (Let’s meet on the path of truth) 🙌#OMG2 in theatres on August 11! Teaser drops soon.” While posting Yami Gautam’s lawyer avatar, Akshay wrote, “सच वही हैं जो साबित किया जा सके. (Truth is only that which can be proven The battle for truth is about to begin. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11. Teaser drops soon.”

OMG – Oh My God! 2 is written and directed by Amit Rai, while its creative producer is Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

