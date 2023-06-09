Home

Entertainment

OMG 2 vs Gadar 2 vs Animal at Box Office as Akshay Kumar Announces Release Date in New Poster

It’s going to be Akshay Kumar vs Ranbir Kapoor vs Sunny Deol at the Box Office as OMG 2, Animal and Gadar 2 are set for release on the same day – August 11. Check the official announcement here.

OMG 2 vs Animal vs Gadar 2 at Box Office (Photo: Movie Posters)

OMG 2 release date: Akshay Kumar debuted a unique avatar on the poster of his upcoming film – ‘OMG 2′ as he announced the film’s release date on Friday morning. The actor took to social media to drop the new poster in which he is seen dressed like Lord Shiva, the Hindu God who is believed to keep her hair long and half-tied in a bun, with ash on his body and a Damru in one hand.

Akshay looks fierce in the powerful poster. The film is now set for release on August 11 this year. It’s interesting to realise that ‘OMG 2‘ will be facing a Box Office clash with two other big movies ‘Animal‘ and ‘Gadar 2’ which are hitting the screens on August 11. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer and Sunny Deol‘s epic sequel to ‘Gadar‘ are also cashing in on the long-weekend holiday due to Independence Day on August 15 – Tuesday. With the announcement today, it is clear that it’s going to be Akshay vs Ranbir vs Sunny at the Box Office in August this year.

Meanwhile, ‘OMG 2’ is the sequel to the first film ‘OMG – Oh My God‘ which hit the screens in 2012. The film also featured Paresh Rawal in an important role. This time, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam join Akshay in the film about God and the education system.

Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi who also directed Akshay in ‘Prithviraj’, the film is already under the scanner for having a take on the Indian education system. The previous film talked about one’s faith in self-styled Godmen and Godwomen and how a human being ends up fearing God instead of loving Her or understanding Her. The film was received by the audience largely and ‘OMG 2′ is also expected to do the same.

This is going to be Akshay’s first film after the Box Office failure of ‘Selfiee’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’. The actor was loved in the role of Lord Krishna in the last film and the audience is waiting to welcome him back in a similar role now. Watch this space for all the latest updates on ‘OMG 2′! Also, which film is going to be your first pick at the Box Office?















