Omkar Kapoor Speaks About His Relation With Kartik Aryan, Missing Out on Opportunities And More

Omkar Kapoor and Aditya Verma indulged in an insightful conversation about their latest movies LaVaste. Kapoor further opened up about his journey and challenges from child artist to now, his terms with Kartik Aryan and lots more.

Things in plain sight often get overlooked and sometime things happen just in front of our eyes but we chose to ‘overlook.’ Something like this is the story of those people who work for the welfare of the ones who have no one to claim their love, life, or dead body. Omkar Kapoor, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 famed actor, is back on the screen with his latest upcoming movie LaVaste. This movie is an emotionally driven movie that has a strong social message for the world out there. And divulging further into the making of the story, Kapoor indulged in an exclusive conversation with india.com. He even opened up about his relationship with Kartik Aryan and his upcoming movies.

LaVaste – A STORY WRITTEN IN 2 HOURS

First things first, wondering about the name? LaVaste or expanded as Laash ke Vaaste (for the dead body), his movie is inspired from the unfortunate and heart-wrenching reality of unclaimed dead bodies. Debutant Producer Aditya Verma deconstructed the origin or the thought and how this social message came to become a movie out of everything else that goes into this world.

While the message and heart behind the story is novel, it was a rough terrain for Verma to pave his way on movie-making.

Hailing from a medical professional, Verma said, “ Sabne bola movie toh flop hojaigi, apko item number chaiye…,” (This movie will be flop, it needs an item song for enhancement). However, keeping his head high Verma did not stop, gathered the finance and got a dream team to work for the cause and not for showbiz.

Omkar Kapoor on Kartik Aryan, and, His New Mvoie

Chota Bacha Janke Humse Na takranae re – is one of the many highlights of his journey as a child actor. When asked about hsi break and challenges for a comeback Omakr Kapoor said,” Pyaar ka Punchnama 2 was like my second inning…”

This movie on the bitter-sweet relation of life itself, it got him famous and since then all his co-actors have been featured in big banner names. Therefore, we asked, if he ever felt like missing out on opportunities. To this, he answered honestly, that he did feel it for a while but eventually made peace with it. H believes in destiny and that things will fall into place in their own time, and things grow at their own pace.

“We are bunch of mad friends,” Kapoor said on his relationship with Kartik Aryan. We meet and chit-chat and pick from where we left.”

“ I have completed shooting for two movies and one fo them is with Luv Ranjan ( ifykyk) We will have more movies, we had a great start.”

LAVASTE – A STORY ABOUT UNCLAIMED DEAD BODIES

Directed by Sudeesh Kannaujia, Produced by Aditya Verma, Lavaste Features popular actor Omkar Kapoor, and Manoj Joshi. Inspired from the unfortunate reality, this movie will be in theatres on May 26.

