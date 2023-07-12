On Bimal Roys 124th Birth Anniversary Revisiting Bandini The Story of an Independent Woman in a Patriarchal Construct

Home

On Bimal Roy’s 124th Birth Anniversary, Revisiting ‘Bandini’, The Story of an Independent Woman in a Patriarchal Construct

Bimal Roy’s 124th Birth Anniversary: Bimal Roy is among the most revered Indian filmmakers, symbolic of the golden age of Hindi cinema. His depiction of social issues and portrayal of Indian women on-screen was ahead of its time. The late filmmaker’s filmography is a case study on the representation of Indian culture with a blend of modern-day storytelling. Bandini, based on Tamasi by Charu Chandra Chakraborty is considered one of Roy’s finest works that is also superstar Dharmendra’s unique performances beyond his He-Man persona. Nutan portrays the character of a woman convicted of murder serving his jail term during 1934, pre-independent India. Her love story with the revolutionary played by the late Ashok Kumar and her relationship with the jail doctor, essayed by Dharmendra resonated with audiences. The acting prowess and simplicity of the script is the very backbone of the social romance-drama.

BIMAL ROY’S BANDINI IS HARD-HITTING WITHOUT GETTING OVERBOARD

Roy neither tries to justify Kalyani aka Nutan’s actions nor defends her. The story itself gives a transparent view on human emotion and its complexities. In the present digital age, when people are being judged for their Tweets and Instagram photos, Bandini shows how life is not all black and white. The circumstances which enable us look at people in the grey space set the narrative of Bandini. A traditional, obedient girl’s passionate feeling for a freedom fighter for whom she ends up committing the most heinous crime has been dealt with utmost sensitivity. Roy’s cinematic style is an institution in acting and filmmaking, which proves it is possible to be convincing with subtle expressions and dialogue delivery. At a time when filmmakers are obsessed with dark themes such as violence, gore, profanity and substance abuse, Bandini is hard-hitting without getting overboard. The film does not deviate from its plot and the purpose behind the storytelling. Kalyani’s emotional journey in different phases of her unpredictable yet traumatic life hits you right in the gut.

BANDINI’S MALE CHARCTER SKETCHES ARE DEVOID OF CHAUVINISM AND MACHISMO

Dharmendra and Ashok Kumar are the strongest pillars in the film that help in setting Kalyani aka Nutan’s character arc, who plays the titular role. Bandini means a woman bonded by circumstances, relationships, social dogma or any laws. From being a meek and mild lady to taking charge of her own life and owning her decisions, Kalyani’s story is a simple analogy of our everyday struggles in personal and professional lives. The male characters are in no way close to chauvinistic machismo. In fact, it is the delicate relationship Kalyani shares with revolutionary Bikash played by Kumar and Dharmendra’s Dr Deven which may have set course for progressive cinema with gender neutral characterization. While Kalyani’s struggles and setbacks channelize her fighter spirit, Deven’s encounters with women prisoners make him an empathetic human being. So, does Kumar’s character develop a lot more compassion and affection for his beloved Kalyani due to the yearning as fate drew them apart.

BIMNAL ROY SETS A BENCHMARK FOR INDEPENDENT FEMALE CHARACTERS

Roy is known for his minute detailing as far as the women characters are concerned, even when he is not among the screenwriters. Be it Sujata, Devdas, Parakh, Madhumati or Parineeta, the actresses and their artistry set the highest benchmark in the history of Indian cinema. Each of these films have a common struggle of tension with regard to women making their decision within a patriarchal societal construct. Their modern outlook on relationships does not reflect in their attire like today’s stereotypical web shows. It is their actions and determination towards the goal that redefines humans beyond gender identity. Kalyani in Bandini was based on Chakraborty’s own experiences as a jail superintendent which he narrated in Tamasi. The fictional tale very well resonates to the sacrifices of women during Indian freedom struggle and even today. Bandini is a very well scripted dramatization of events on how the vulnerable and poised become a scapegoat of fate and circumstances beyond their control.

BANDINI IS A MUSICAL CINEMATIC EXPERIENCE ABOUT HUMAN EMOTIONS

The seven songs in the movie are relevant and do not hamper the momentum of the story. Each track is situational and helps in making the film more engaging. Lata Mangeshkar’s Mora Gora Ang Lai Le and SD Burman’s O Mere Majhi are the most soulful numbers. It also shows the dedication of Roy in every department. The cinematography by Kamal Bose gives the perfect period effect of the landscape as the story unfolds.

Bandini introduces you to the Indian society and traditional norms of the pre-independence era. A must-watch film for students of art, literature and cinema that is an aesthetic delight beyond the entertainment quotient.

