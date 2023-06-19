Home

Entertainment

On Father’s Day, Priyanka Chopra Shares A Never-Seen-Before Pic Of Nick Jonas And Malti Marie

Recently, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of photos on Instagram on Father’s Day 2023. She also penned a beautiful note for Nick Jonas and claimed she and Malti were lucky to have him.

Nick and Priyanka welcomed their daughter last year.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share an enviable bond. The Citadel star tied the knot with Nick Jonas in December 2018. Since then, the couple have continued to give their fans relationship goals. Nick and Priyanka welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy in January 2022. Both stars often treat their fans to cute pictures of their daughter. Now, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of photos on Instagram for Father’s Day 2023. She also penned a beautiful note for Malti’s father Nick Jonas. The Don star also mentioned that she missed her father, Ashok Chopra on the occasion.

Priyanka Chopra’s Father’s Day Post

The first picture featured Nick and baby Malti Marie. Nick and Malti can be seen twinning in white. The Jonas Brothers member is showing a book to his daughter. The second image was of Nick’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. The last slide was dedicated to Priyanka’s parents Madhu Chopra and Ashok Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra’s Father’s Day Note

The caption accompanying the post read, “He is your biggest champion.. He’ll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he’s hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them. I love you Nick Jonas. Thank you for being ours. MM (Malti Marie) and I are so lucky. Love you @papakjonas you were so special today and everyday. Happy Father’s Day. Give them a hug if you can. Miss you papa.”

Nick Jonas’ Reaction To The Post

Nick Jonas dropped a couple of red heart emojis on the post.

Saba Pataudi reacted to the post and remarked, “Happy Father’s Day. Dads have a special place for all daughters that no one can replace.”

Priyanka Chopra On Nick Jonas

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had opened up about her work-life balance during an interview with Angeleno magazine. The Quantico actor revealed that she finds Nick Jonas to be a great source of support. “Having a sense of balance with your partner and your family is very important to be able to pull that off. I leaned on my husband, and he came through when I was filming the series [Citadel], but work-life balance is really important,” Priyanka stated.

Priyanka Chopra’s Work Schedule

On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for her upcoming film Head of States. The film also has Idris Elba and John Cena in pivotal roles. Priyanka Chopra also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.















