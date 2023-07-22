Oppenheimer vs Barbie Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan Film Far Ahead of Fantasy Comedy in India

Home

Oppenheimer vs Barbie Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan’s Film Far Ahead of Fantasy Comedy in India – Check Detailed Opening Day Report

Oppenheimer vs Barbie Box Office Collection Day 1 India detailed report: Greta Gerwig’s movie has opened decently with good word-of-mouth but Christophar Nolan’s film is winning all over.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie released on Friday worldwide and opened to fantastic numbers. It performed fabulously at its home ground – North America where it also collected more than Oppenheimer on the first day, but in India, it couldn’t beat the Christopher Nolan directorial.

Barbie opened on a decent note in India amid positive reviews. The fantasy comedy film earned Rs 5 crore nett on its opening day and became the biggest Hollywood opener directed by a woman. With this pace at the Indian box office, Barbie is now looking at an interesting opening weekend with collections in the range of Rs 20-22 crore nett by the end of three days. Collectively, Barbieheimer is looking at garnering between Rs 70-75 crore during the opening weekend in India with gross collection crossing Rs 100 crore in three days, reported the trade website sacnilk. This is both huge and extraordinary.

Oppenheimer Creates History in Srinagar

Oppenheimer has opened at Rs 13 crore nett in India and it is expected to mint between Rs 50-55 crore by the end of the opening weekend. The film has made a special record in Jammu & Kashmir where it became the first Hollywood movie ever to achieve a 100% occupancy in Srinagar, reported Rising Kashmir.

Both in India and in their domestic market, Barbie and Oppenheimer are looking at earning beyond expectations. The initial projection for both films combined was $150+ million in North America during the first weekend, but now, the collective total could almost be double – $300+ million. Interestingly, if this number is achieved, it will be the first time since Avengers: EndGames‘ opening weekend that the domestic box office will be hitting $300+ million during a 3-day weekend.

