Entertainment

Oppenheimer Vs Barbie Box Office Collection Day 2 India Christopher Nolans War Thriller Edges Over Margot Robbies Dramedy Check Detailed Report

admin July 23, 2023


Oppenheimer Vs Barbie Box Office Collection Day 2 India: Christopher Nolan’s War-Thriller Edges Over Margot Robbie’s Dramedy – Check Detailed Report

Oppenheimer Vs Barbie Box Office Day 2: Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is getting rave reviews from netizens for the depiction of real events during World War 2. The film based on the life of the father of nuclear energy, Julius Robert Oppenheimer got a huge response from Indian audiences. Nolan, known for Inception, The Dark Knight trilogy, The Prestige and Interstellar has a huge fan base in India. In-spite of Barbie being an iconic fictional character, Indian cinephiles seem to be more interested about the life of Oppenheimer. On the second day the Christopher Nolan directorial is ahead of Greta Gerwig’s fantasy-dramedy Barbie.

OPPENHEIMER GETS A DECENT RUN ON FIRST WEEKEND IN INDIA

Oppenheimer had a decent box office collection on Saturday as compared to its opening day earnings. The film garnered around Rs 16.98 Crore on its second day which is slightly higher than its Friday count which stood at Rs 14.50 Crore. The film got a positive response from film critics and is even being considered the best work of Nolan so far. However, Margot Robbie starrer Barbie, in-spite of its feminist theme did not resonate with Indian movie-goers. While the film has surpassed Oppenheimer at worldwide box office, Indian audiences have preferred the Cillian Murphy starrer biographical World War 2 thriller. Below are the collection figures of both films as goven by the entertainment portal Sacnilk.

CHECK OUT OPPENHEIMER’S DAY WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION IN INDIA:

  • Friday – Rs 14.5 Crore
  • Saturday – Rs 16.98 Crore (rough data)
  • Sunday – Rs 17.50 Crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 48.98 Crore

CHECK OUT BARBIE’S DAY WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION IN INDIA:

  • Friday – Rs 5 Crore
  • Saturday – Rs 6.58 Crore
  • Sunday – Rs 7.00 Crore
  • Total – Rs 18.58 Crore

Oppenheimer also stars Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon and others in crucial roles. While Barbie also features Ryan Gosling in a crucial role.

For more updates on Oppenheimer and Barbie box office, check out this space at India.com.










