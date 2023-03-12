Oscar For RRR Naatu Naatu Would Lift INDIA Up Globally: AR Rahman

Home

Oscar For RRR’s Naatu Naatu Would Lift INDIA Up Globally: AR Rahman

AR Rahman wants RRR’s Naatu Naatu to win Oscars 2023 as it will lift India up globally.

RRR at Oscars 2023: Just a few hgours left until the Oscars are going to be announced and while there are a lot of Indians who have pinned their hopes on RRR’s power-packed song ‘Naatu Naatu’ to win the honour, music maestro AR Rahman, who also has won an Academy Award for his brilliant composition in ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, also hopes for the same. AR Rahman, while speaking to ANI, expressed that Naatu Naatu’s Oscar win would eventually lift India up globally.

Rahman said, “I want Naatu Naatu to win, I wanted them to win the Grammy also because any award for any of us is going to lift India up…and the zone, the concentration of our culture will become higher.” The magnum opus energy-packed track Naatu Naatu made it to the Oscar nominations this year in the ‘Original Song’ category. This lyrical composition of Naatu Naatu by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this RRR mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

Naatu Naatu song is competing against:

‘Applause’ from the film Tell It Like A Woman

‘Hold My Hand’ from the movie Top Gun: Maverick

‘Lift me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

‘This Is Life,’ from Everything, Everywhere All At Once

Not just Naatu Naatu, two Indian documentaries also made it to the nominations this year – Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes is nominated in the ‘Documentary Feature Film’ category and Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers is nominated in ‘Documentary Short Film Category’.

In India, the live telecast of 95th Academy Awards can be watched at 5:30 am on March 13 at Disney+Hotstar. The live telecast of Oscars 2023 can be watched on ABC Network as well, which will stream on various platforms including YouTube, Direct TV, FUBOTV and Hulu Live TV with a subscription.












