Oscars 2023: Complete Winners’ List For 95th Academy Awards, India Shines With RRR, The Elephant Whisperers





95th Academy Awards Winner’s List: On Monday, OSCARS 2023 kickstarted at Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Host Jimmy Kimmel hosted the ceremony as Oscar statuettes were awarded for all 23 categories and a new Best Picture winner was named: Everything Everywhere All at Once. It was truly a memorable day for India as it celebrated two big wins at the Oscars. RRR bagged Oscar for Naatu Naatu in Best Original Song. The Elephant Whisperers won Oscar for Best Documentary – Short Film at the 95th Academy Award.

Here’s the complete list of winners from the Oscars 2023:

Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once featuring Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers

Everything Everywhere All at Once featuring Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers Best Actor in a Leading Role: Brendan Fraser for The Whale

Brendan Fraser for The Whale Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once Best Actress in a Leading Role: Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once Best Animated Feature Film: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Best Cinematography: James Friend for All Quiet on the Western Front

James Friend for All Quiet on the Western Front Best Costume Design: Ruth Carter for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ruth Carter for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Best Directing: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once Best Documentary Feature Film: Navalny featuring Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Navalny featuring Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris Best Documentary Short Film: The Elephant Whisperers by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

The Elephant Whisperers by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga Best Film Editing: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once Best International Feature Film: All Quiet on the Western Front from Germany

All Quiet on the Western Front from Germany Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Whale (Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley)

The Whale (Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley) Best Music (Original Score): Volker Bertelmann for All Quiet on the Western Front

Volker Bertelmann for All Quiet on the Western Front Best Music (Original Song): Naatu Naatu from RRR; Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

Naatu Naatu from RRR; Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose Best Production Design: All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front Best Animated Short Film: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Best Live Action Short Film: An Irish Goodbye

An Irish Goodbye Best Sound: Top Gun: Maverick; Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Top Gun: Maverick; Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor Best Visual Effects: Avatar: The Way of Water; Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

Avatar: The Way of Water; Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay): Everything Everywhere All at Once; Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

India.com wishes Indian entries RRR and The Elephant Whisperers for winning big at Oscars 2023!





