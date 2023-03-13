Oscars 2023 Fashion: Deepika Padukone Copies Lady Gaga Oscar Gown From 2019

Home

Lifestyle

Oscars 2023 Fashion: Deepika Padukone Copies Lady Gaga’s Oscar Gown From 2019 – Check Stunning Pics

Oscars 2023 Fashion: Deepika Padukone looks absolutely glamorous and regal in a black gown by Louis Vuitton. The actor’s Academy appearance seems inspired by Lady Gaga’s 2019 walk on the Oscars’ red carpet. Check out her gorgeous photos and decide yourself.

Oscars 2023 Fashion Deepika Padukone Copies Lady Gaga’s Oscar Gown From 2019 – Check Stunning Pics

Deepika Padukone at Oscars 2023: Actor Deepika Padukone looks glamorous as she wears a custom Louis Vuitton gown while walking the champagne carpet of the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Atmos in Los Angeles. She flaunts a sleek look with an off-shoulder sweetheart neckline and matching velvet gloves.

WHAT DID DEEPIKA PADUKONE WEAR AT OSCARS 2023?

Deepika keeps it simple yet striking in a full black look that she styles with diamond jewellery. The actor wears a Cartier statement necklace that comes with lots of small diamonds and a statement yellow stone. She further ties her hair in a voluminous hairdo with her signature messy look. Eye makeup in brown and nude lips, the Oscars presenter looks absolutely lovely in that look.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE COPIES LADY GAGA’S OSCARS LOOK?

Interestingly, Deepika’s black look for the Oscars champagne carpet looks inspired by Lady Gaga‘s look on the 2019 red carpet. The international singer wore a similar all-back vintage gown with matching jewellery – diamond and topaz (yellow stone). Lady Gaga’s jewellery from Tiffany. Check her look here:

RRR TEAM AT OSCARS 2023

Meanwhile, even the RRR team went for black at the Oscars this year. JR NTR dropped the latest pictures from his look, designed by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. He wore a sherwani with a statement Lion design carved with exquisite embroidery on the champagne carpet. He was followed by SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR who also represented their culture in Indian traditional wear.

GUNEET MONGA AT OSCARS 2023

Guneet Monga, the producer of the Indian documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, wore a saree at the 95th Academy Awards. She looked graceful.

Whose looks did you like more?











