Oscars 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Deepika Padukone Shines in Black, RRR Team Roars – See Pics





Oscars 2023 the 95th Academy Award: The stage is set for the 95th Academy Award in Los Angeles and India is set to witness a major history unfolding in its history of 100 years. With nominations in three major categories, the country is looking at a very distinct opportunity where all three nominees are likely to win. All eyes remain on RRR as the film’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ song is nominated in the Best Original Song category. Guneet Monga’s ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ competes in the ‘Best Documentary Short Film category’, and ‘All That Breathes’ standing tall in the ‘Best Documentary Feature Film’ category.

