Oscars 2023 LIVE UPDATES: MM Keeravani Gets Standing Ovation as India Bags 95th Academy Award For ‘Naatu Naatu’ – Watch Video!

MM Keeravani, Oscar-winning music composer receives a standing ovation. India wins its second Oscars for the night for RRR's Naatu Naatu. Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves bad the 95th Academy Award for 'Best Short Documentary'.

Oscar 2023 LIVE UPDATES: 95th Academy Awards live coverage from Los Angeles’ Dolby Atmos

Oscars 2023 the 95th Academy Award: India wins its second Oscar award for RRR’s Naatu Naatu. Its first Oscar was for the documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ as Indians cheer. This is the first award in the ‘Best Documentary Short Film Category’ for the country. Congratulations to the team and to the whole country!

RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ gets a standing ovation at the 95th Academy Awards as the crowd cheers for the MM Keeravani creation and the Rajamouli’s gem at the Oscars 2023. Meanwhile, India’s documentary ‘All That Breathes’ loses to ‘Navalny’ in the Best Documentary Feature Film category.

The stage is set for the 95th Academy Award in Los Angeles and India is set to witness a major history unfolding in its history of 100 years. With nominations in three major categories, the country is looking at a very distinct opportunity where all three nominees are likely to win. All eyes remain on RRR as the film’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ song is nominated in the Best Original Song category. Guneet Monga’s ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ competes in the ‘Best Documentary Short Film category’, and ‘All That Breathes’ standing tall in the ‘Best Documentary Feature Film’ category.

