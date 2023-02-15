Home

Oscars 2023 Luncheon: Ali Fazal-Guneet Monga Pose With Tom Cruise And Steven Spielberg, Call it ‘Proudest Moment’

Oscars 2023 Luncheon: The Academy Awards 2023 has many reasons to celebrate for the Indian movie buffs. The global success of RRR, The Elephant Whispers and All That Breathes is making all the noise at Oscars 2023. Be it James Cameron and Steven Spielberg lauding SS Rajamouli for RRR or The Elephant Whispers being nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film. It is a proud moment for Indian filmmakers and movie buffs, as more diversity is being encouraged at international platforms. Shaunak Sen is equally overwhelmed as his documentary All That Breathes has been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category. Now, Ali Fazal and Guneet Monga recently shared candid photos from Oscars 2023 Nominees Luncheon that are breaking the internet.

Ali and Guneet posed with Top Gun: Maverick actor Tom Crusie. While the latter also got to be clicked alongside The Fabelsman director Steven Spielberg. Ali captioned his pic with Tom Cruise as, “Surreal moments from the ACADEMY LUNCHEON TODAY!!! With the real OG , @tomcruise who was the kindest soul in a rooom filled with talent today. Left me with advice i will cherish a lifetime. – 2nd picture is OUR PROUDEST MOMENT – the TWO FROM INDIA with him – THE CHAMPIONS OF THE DAY/yr – #AllThatBreathes and #theelephantwhisperers🐘 @shaunak_sen & @guneetmonga killing it 3- 3rd pic is shaunak in SERIOUS discussion with Mr Cruise. 🧐More Later .” Guneet wrote on her photo with Spielberg “History in the making”.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12, 2023.

