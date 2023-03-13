Oscars 2023 Six Interesting Facts You Didnt Know About The Oscars Statue

Home

Entertainment

Oscars 2023: Six Interesting Facts You Didn’t Know About The Oscars Statue

Oscars 2023: A glimpse at she six interesting and unknown facts you didn’t know about the Oscars statue.

Oscars 2023: Six Interesting Facts You Didn’t Know About The Oscars Statue

Oscars 2023: The 95th Academy Awards are a celebration time for Indian film industry and movie buffs. Oscars 2023 has been the most-awaited event for the global movie-watching community. RRR‘s Naatu Naatu winning the award in the Best Original Song category and The Elephant Whispers brought the first Oscar to India in the Best Documentary Short Film category. The prestigious award rewarding film craft and artistry has always been revered by filmmakers and artists. However, there are certain unknown facts about the Oscars statue that are lesser spoken or discussed. On the occasion of 95th Oscars, let us get a glimpse on the six facts that are not much known to everyone.

OSCAR IS WORTH $1

The highest award hailed by filmmakers and movie buffs is only worth $1. An Oscar is technically worth only that: $1. As far as cost for production goes, the statues are made for around $400 a piece, as reporetd by Town & Country.

OSCAR WASN’T THE ORGINAL NAME FOR THE AWARD

The popular name for the golden statue isn’t its original name. The award was initially named “the Academy Award of Merit.” The Academy didn’t adapt the name until 1939, but it was widely popular as early as 1934 when a reporter referred to Katharine Hepburn’s first (of 4) best actress wins as an “Oscar” success, as reported by Town & Country.

OSCAR STATUE IS MODELLED AFTER A KNIGHT

The concept designed by MGM art director Cedric Gibbons had the original design featuring a knight above a film reel to represent a “crusader” of the industry. Although it has been simplified over the years to become the poised golden man we know today, but the sword still remains.

OSCAR STATUE GETS MADE IN AROUND 10 DAYS

Earlier, a Chicago-based factory, R.S. Owens & Company manufactured the statues from 1982 until 2016. Now, they’re made about an hour and a half outside of New York City, at Polich Tallix, a fine art foundry, as reported by Town & Country. It takes ten days to make one Oscar and three months to make all 50.

OSCARS WERE STOLEN IN 2000

In 2000, the Oscar statues were stolen out of their delivery truck. The statues were later found in the garbage by a junk dealer. Ever since then, Academy has had an extra set made that’s locked safely in a vault—just in case.

OSCARS WEIGH AS MUCH AS A NEWBORN

The Oscar trophy weighs as much as a newborn baby. The statues are dense, clocking in at 8.5 pounds and 13.5 inches tall.

For more updates on Oscars 2023, check out this space at India.com.











