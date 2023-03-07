Oscars 2023 SS Rajamouli Hails Jr NTR And Ram Charans Exceptional Dancing Skills in Naatu Naatu

Home

Entertainment

Oscars 2023: SS Rajamouli Hails Jr NTR And Ram Charan’s ‘Exceptional Dancing Skills’ in ‘Naatu Naatu’

Oscars 2023: SS Rajamouli recently hailed Jr NTR and Ram Charan for their ‘Exceptional Dancing Skills’ in the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’.

Oscars 2023: SS Rajamouli Hails Jr NTR And Ram Charan’s ‘Exceptional Dancing Skills’ in ‘Naatu Naatu’

Oscars 2023: SS Rajamouli’s RRR has redefined filmmaking and storytelling not juts to Bollywood but Hollywood filmmakers like Seven Spielberg and James Cameron as well. The filmmaker recently lauded the team effort that went behind the making of the song Naatu Naatu from RRR which is nominated at Oscars 2023 in the Best Original Song category. Indian film industry is taking pride in the fact that Naatu Naatu already won Golden Globes 2023 in the same category. The film has done exceptionally well in Japan and USA. RRR’s collection in Japan has created a new milestone for Telugu films and movie buffs are excited about the film’s monstrous success.

RAJAMOULI SPILLS-THE-BEANS ON THE MAKIG OF NAATU NAATU

Rajamouli, in an interaction with Vanity Fair said “Prem (Rakshith) gave one of the most memorable numbers for both of them. He knows their style, exactly what their body language is. He exactly knows what their fans expect out of them. Here he has a very difficult job because here both the actors have to dance together, each of them has their own style but he has to find out a style, which will suit both of them. A dancing style which would be not complicated because I also wanted him to figure out steps which people would like to do themselves.” He further added “For me, Naatu Naatu one of the reasons why I think it is such a hit is not just because of the music, not just because of the dance, because there is a beautiful story in itself. The entire story of RRR is within that 10 minutes of Naatu Naatu lead scene and the complete song. No one in America or across the world really knows the meaning of the lyrics but it is the catchiness of the lyric, the way, the flows. I think the credit should be given to Chandrabose, the lyricist.”

The filmmaker also pointed out that in-spite of being “exceptionally good dancers”, Jr NTR and Ram Charan also nailed the complex emotions of the song to audience the way that he wanted them to.

For more updates on Rajamouli, RRR, Naatu Naatu, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, check out this space at India.com.











