Gadar 2 Actress Ameesha Patel Makes Shocking Homophobic Statements: ‘OTT is Full of Gay-Lesbianism…’

Ameesha Patel was trying to praise her film Gadar 2 when she made homophobic statements and said there’s no clean content on OTT these days. Read on.

Ameesha Patel’s homophobic statements: Ameesha Patel is back in the news because of the random statements she’s making in her interviews while promoting Gadar 2. In her latest interview now, the actor has spoken against homosexuality. She talked about the content of OTT and made homophobic statements. Ameesha said that kids today can’t watch the shows and movies on streaming platforms because they show ‘homosexuality, gay-lesbianism’.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama in the interview, the popular actor said Gadar 2 is like a tribute to the era where we would get to see clean entertainment on screen. She said her film starring Sunny Deol is all about emotions and values which is missing from the content available on OTT these days.

Ameesha Patel’s Homophobic Statement

Ameesha said, “People are waiting for good, clean cinema. The era where you could make cinema that a grandchild could sit and watch with a grandparent is completely missing. OTT for sure doesn’t give you that. Because OTT is full of, homosexuality, gay-lesbianism… Scenes where you have to cover your kids’ eyes or actually put a child lock on your television so they can’t access those platforms. It’s not something you really want your kids to watch.”

The actor went on to praise her film and called it an answer to everything that’s missing from the cinema of today. She said Gadar 2 is full of ‘heart-wrenching emotions, music, dialogues, and action’ that one expects from the kind of escapist cinema that Bollywood is known for making.

Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, is slated to hit the screen as the big Independence Day release on Auguust 11. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film! Your thoughts on Ameesha’s statement?















