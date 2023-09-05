Padma Shri & Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota And Grammy Jury Member & Gima Award Winner Pandit Prodyut Mukherjee Enthralls Audience In Monsoon Festival Organized By The International Performing Arts Festival (IPAF)
The International Performing Arts Festival (IPAF) witnessed an unforgettable evening of music and cultural enrichment as two legendary artists, Padma Shri & Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota and Grammy Jury Member & GiMA Award Winner Pandit Prodyut Mukherjee, took the stage to captivate the audience with their mesmerizing performances. The event, part of the “Ritu Chakra Megh Barso Re” Monsoon Festival, showcased the true essence of Indian classical and contemporary music.
The festival strives to present the finest examples of Indian theatre, music, and dance, both traditional and modern. The Nritya Ratan Youth Icon Award given to Dr. Khushboo Panchal, a renowned Kathak dancer and youthful influencer, by Hon. Justice Pankaj Mithal, Supreme Court of India and Mr Shyam Pandey, Founder & CEO of IPAF was a highlight of the festival.
Anup Jalota, renowned as the Bhajan Samrat, set the stage on fire with his soul-stirring renditions. He began the evening with the famous bhajan “Aisi Lagi Lagan,” instantly immersing the audience in divine devotion. The atmosphere was further enriched with Krishna Bhajans like “Achyutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaram,” “Rang De Chunariya,” and “Shyam Teri Bansi.” Anup Ji concluded his spellbinding performance by serenading the audience with the timeless Ghazal “Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo.”
The magic didn’t stop there; Pandit Prodyut Mukherjee, a maestro in his own right, joined Anup Ji to create a musical marvel that left the audience awestruck. Prodyut Ji crafted the “Movement of Two Trains Traveling Side by Track” with his mesmerizing mouth drumming and tabla skills. This unique fusion of talents evoked thunderous applause from the enthralled crowd.
Throughout the concert, both Anup Ji and Prodyut Ji effortlessly engaged the audience, encouraging them to participate by singing along and becoming an integral part of the musical journey. The audience’s active involvement added an extra layer of joy and vibrancy to the evening, making it an unforgettable experience for everyone present.
The International Performing Arts Festival (IPAF) continues to be a beacon of cultural diversity and artistic excellence, showcasing the best of Indian performing arts to a global audience. “Ritu Chakra Megh Barso Re” is yet another testament to IPAF’s commitment to preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of India while fostering a sense of unity through the power of the arts. A dance performance included Devaki Kathak recital was performed by Shivani Varma.
This spectacular performance by Anup Jalota and Pandit Prodyut Mukherjee served as a reminder of the magic that can happen when two musical legends come together on one stage. The resounding applause and heartfelt appreciation from the audience are a testament to their enduring impact on the world of music.